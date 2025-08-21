OP Gala Live Auction Preview

Offered by
Turn up the celebration during this private cake decorating party for 10. Enjoy an afternoon learning the art of frosting and baked goods from local cake artist Jamie Cakes with a tasting from Falling Sky Brewing. This party, held at Erin's Table in Downtown Eugene, is sure to be filled with laughter and fun.
Pausing the everyday hustle-bustle is just what you need. Reset and give yourself that much-deserved self-love with a 90-minute session at Divine Lotus Yoga.
Then, enjoy the Guerrero Reset Package from Arbora Medical Spa, which includes two Mini DiamondGlow Facials, two 3DMIRACL Resurfacing: Face + Neck, and 3 sessions of back laser hair removal.
Finally, take home a selection of refreshing products and a $100 gift card from Bello Day Spa. Deep breath in... deep breath out. You did it.
Top Duck Fans, this prize package was designed with you in mind. Get out your college game-day calendar, because this package includes:
Mamma Mia! Here we go again! It's time for Date Night in Downtown Eugene. Enjoy two tickets to the Broadway production of Mamma Mia at the Hult Center on Saturday, May 9 at 8 pm. The night includes a one-night stay and in-house food voucher at Graudate Eugene. A bottle of Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey tops off the date from Heritage Distillery.
Let your imagination take flight. Receive two coach round-trip tickets (valued at $1,250 per ticket) to use on Alaska Airlines anywhere they fly. No blackout dates. First-class paid upgrades or mileage plan upgrades are allowed. Standard baggage fees and individual travel taxes apply. Not valid with Alaska Airlines’ codeshare partners. Vouchers are not transferable. Mileage Plan Miles cannot be earned or credited. Vouchers must be ticketed before their expiration date Oct. 29, 2026.
A celebration of everybody’s right to move, be cared for, and feel held. This package includes a 5-class yoga pass to Everyday People Yoga.
After your centering practice, continue your soulful rest with a Warrior Reset Package from Arbora Medical Spa. It includes The Mini DiamondGlow Facial, the 3D Miracle Resurfacing: Face + Neck treatment, and a session of laser hair removal for half legs.
Finally, enjoy gift cards from Synergy Therapeutics. You deserve rest.
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of food and fun for six as you step into the world of Arlen and Kim Rexius at their stunning modern home for pizza and wine.
You'll be greeted with sangria & snacks before heading to the wine cellar, where you will learn about the wine-making process while tasting the various wines Arlen has made.
You will then center your culinary flair while making your own pizza in their home pizza kitchen, and enjoying it in their backyard oasis.
Guests will enjoy a delicious dessert to end the night, and receive a bottle of one of the wines you tasted…hand-painted by Kim…to take home with you. It will be the best night ever!
All participants must be ages 21+.
The most beautiful view on the Oregon Coast! Located 10 miles south of Newport in Seal Rock. This privately-owned home, built in 2022, is perched 70’ above a nearly private beach. Short walks will give you access to two beaches with many tide pools and wonderful photo opportunities. The 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath home sleeps 8 (2 queens, 1 queen futon, and 1 queen sofa sleeper), has a fully stocked kitchen, washer & dryer, internet, and ocean views from every room.
Includes two tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the perfect outing between saltwater taffy and playful sea lions. Expires 6/18/26.
And includes a bottle of Pendleton Whisky for the adults of the trip.
Stay for six nights. Holidays excluded. Expires 10/1/2026. For those with limited mobility, easy beach access is less than a mile away.
Be the greatest grandparent (or other fabulous family member) on the block. This experience package is chock-full of exciting activities to share with the kids and kids at heart.
Support OP while planning your next destination getaway to warm & sunny Mexico. Your choice of either:
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
