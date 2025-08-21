OP Gala Live Auction Preview

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of food and fun for six as you step into the world of Arlen and Kim Rexius at their stunning modern home for pizza and wine.



You'll be greeted with sangria & snacks before heading to the wine cellar, where you will learn about the wine-making process while tasting the various wines Arlen has made.



You will then center your culinary flair while making your own pizza in their home pizza kitchen, and enjoying it in their backyard oasis.



Guests will enjoy a delicious dessert to end the night, and receive a bottle of one of the wines you tasted…hand-painted by Kim…to take home with you. It will be the best night ever!





All participants must be ages 21+.