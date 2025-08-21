Ophelia's Place

OP Gala Live Auction Preview

Boozy Cakes
$1,500

Turn up the celebration during this private cake decorating party for 10. Enjoy an afternoon learning the art of frosting and baked goods from local cake artist Jamie Cakes with a tasting from Falling Sky Brewing. This party, held at Erin's Table in Downtown Eugene, is sure to be filled with laughter and fun.

Self-Love Reset
$3,500

Pausing the everyday hustle-bustle is just what you need. Reset and give yourself that much-deserved self-love with a 90-minute session at Divine Lotus Yoga.


Then, enjoy the Guerrero Reset Package from Arbora Medical Spa, which includes two Mini DiamondGlow Facials, two 3DMIRACL Resurfacing: Face + Neck, and 3 sessions of back laser hair removal.

Finally, take home a selection of refreshing products and a $100 gift card from Bello Day Spa. Deep breath in... deep breath out. You did it.

Tip-Offs & Touchdowns
$1,400

Top Duck Fans, this prize package was designed with you in mind. Get out your college game-day calendar, because this package includes:

  • Two Oregon Ducks Football tickets to the USC game on Nov 25 at Autzen Stadium
  • Two Oregon Ducks women's basketball tickets
  • Two Oregon Ducks men's basketball game tickets
  • Ducks swag from OnPoint Community Credit Union
  • An autographed basketball from members of the Portland Trailblazers
  • An OZ.1 right-handed putter
  • And a bottle of limoncello and a bottle of spiced rum from Fireside Distillery
Downtown Date Night
$880

Mamma Mia! Here we go again! It's time for Date Night in Downtown Eugene. Enjoy two tickets to the Broadway production of Mamma Mia at the Hult Center on Saturday, May 9 at 8 pm. The night includes a one-night stay and in-house food voucher at Graudate Eugene. A bottle of Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey tops off the date from Heritage Distillery.

Tickets to Fly
$4,300

Let your imagination take flight. Receive two coach round-trip tickets (valued at $1,250 per ticket) to use on Alaska Airlines anywhere they fly. No blackout dates. First-class paid upgrades or mileage plan upgrades are allowed. Standard baggage fees and individual travel taxes apply. Not valid with Alaska Airlines’ codeshare partners. Vouchers are not transferable. Mileage Plan Miles cannot be earned or credited. Vouchers must be ticketed before their expiration date Oct. 29, 2026.

Empower & Rest Yoga & Med Spa Package
$3,500

A celebration of everybody’s right to move, be cared for, and feel held. This package includes a 5-class yoga pass to Everyday People Yoga.


After your centering practice, continue your soulful rest with a Warrior Reset Package from Arbora Medical Spa. It includes The Mini DiamondGlow Facial, the 3D Miracle Resurfacing: Face + Neck treatment, and a session of laser hair removal for half legs.


Finally, enjoy gift cards from Synergy Therapeutics. You deserve rest.

Cellar & Stone
$2,000

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of food and fun for six as you step into the world of Arlen and Kim Rexius at their stunning modern home for pizza and wine.


You'll be greeted with sangria & snacks before heading to the wine cellar, where you will learn about the wine-making process while tasting the various wines Arlen has made.


You will then center your culinary flair while making your own pizza in their home pizza kitchen, and enjoying it in their backyard oasis.


Guests will enjoy a delicious dessert to end the night, and receive a bottle of one of the wines you tasted…hand-painted by Kim…to take home with you. It will be the best night ever!


All participants must be ages 21+.

A 6-Night Seal Rock Getaway
$5,600

The most beautiful view on the Oregon Coast! Located 10 miles south of Newport in Seal Rock. This privately-owned home, built in 2022, is perched 70’ above a nearly private beach. Short walks will give you access to two beaches with many tide pools and wonderful photo opportunities. The 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath home sleeps 8 (2 queens, 1 queen futon, and 1 queen sofa sleeper), has a fully stocked kitchen, washer & dryer, internet, and ocean views from every room.


Includes two tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the perfect outing between saltwater taffy and playful sea lions. Expires 6/18/26.


And includes a bottle of Pendleton Whisky for the adults of the trip.


Stay for six nights. Holidays excluded. Expires 10/1/2026. For those with limited mobility, easy beach access is less than a mile away.

Grandparent & Family Fun Package
$2,600

Be the greatest grandparent (or other fabulous family member) on the block. This experience package is chock-full of exciting activities to share with the kids and kids at heart.

  • Ten free gym sessions to Bounce
  • Four guest passes to the Eugene Science Center
  • A year family membership to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History
  • A year family membership to the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
  • Four general admission passes to OMSI. Exp 10/31/26
  • A Frog Pond Farm party package for 25 people
  • Two tickets to any 2025-26 Main Stage or Stage Left season production at the Very Little Theatre.
  • A single-use general admission group pass for four to the Raptor Center
  • Four drive-thru admission passes to Wildlife Safari
  • A one-month membership pass to Willamalane. Exp 12/31/25.
  • Four 2025 admission passes to the Enchanted Forest
  • Two tickets to the Oregon Contemporary
  • Theatre’s production of “Wink.” Does not
  • include 11/15 show. Exp 11/30/25
  • Two class certificates to Intro to Rope Climbing or Intro to Bouldering at Movement Gym Portland. Expt 10/29/26
  • One free month of classes, trial uniform, and bag for kids ages 5-14 at RMA Martial Arts & Fitness. Exp 10/29/26
  • Two 80-chip game cards and one gift certificate for pizza at Bullwinkle's
  • $50 MECCA Money Dollars at MECCA Exchange for Community Arts
  • Eugene Toy & Hobby gift cards valued at $75
  • Cafe Pacori voucher for $30
  • Four coupons for a BOGO free admission ticket to DEFY
  • Ten coupons for free dressing, dip or spreads at Toby's Family Foods
¡Celebra México!
$2,800

Support OP while planning your next destination getaway to warm & sunny Mexico. Your choice of either:

  • A 7-night stay for two adults & two children, at a robust resort at one location of your choice, including Acapulco, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, Mazatlan or Puerto Peñasco
  • Or a boutique-style 4-night all-inclusive for two adults & two children at a luxury resort in Nuevo Vallarta or Punta de Mita.


Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.


Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.


Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.


Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.


Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.


﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

