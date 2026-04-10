OP Venue Rental

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About this event
This reserves the day and time for your event. This is due at the time you decide we are the right fit and want to move forward, and the date has been cleared as available.
Deposits are non-refundable.
This includes the remaining cost after the initial deposit for the 1-6 hour rental window. This is due the day before your event takes place.
This includes the remaining cost after the initial deposit for the 7-12 hour rental window.
This is due the day before your event takes place.
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