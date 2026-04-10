Old Post Office Museum And Art Center

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Old Post Office Museum And Art Center

About this event

OP Venue Rental

510 3rd St

Graham, TX 76450, USA

Rental Deposit
$100

This reserves the day and time for your event. This is due at the time you decide we are the right fit and want to move forward, and the date has been cleared as available.

Deposits are non-refundable.

1-6 Hour Rental
$300

This includes the remaining cost after the initial deposit for the 1-6 hour rental window. This is due the day before your event takes place.

7-10 Hour Rental
$800

This includes the remaining cost after the initial deposit for the 7-12 hour rental window.

This is due the day before your event takes place.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!