OPA-SV Haunted Hoedown Silent Auction

Train X – One-Month Unlimited Membership

Discover your strength with a one-month unlimited membership to Train X, where expert trainers lead energizing, small-group workouts focused on weightlifting, strength, and endurance.





This package includes:

• Unlimited access for one month to 1-hour, trainer-led small group sessions (up to 6 days per week)

• An initial goal assessment meeting to personalize your fitness plan

• Expert instruction on proper technique, progression, and performance

• A Train X welcome package that includes one protein cup, a shaker, and your choice of a T-shirt or sweatshirt when you come in!





Whether you’re new to training or ready to take your fitness to the next level, Train X offers a motivating, supportive environment designed to help you get stronger, feel better, and see real results.





Donated by: Train X

Value: $600