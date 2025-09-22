Hosted by

OPA-SV Haunted Hoedown Silent Auction

Two Tickets to the Los Angeles Lakers Game item
$425

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of one of the NBA's top teams by bidding on two seats for a marquee game vs. a top rival team at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.


Seats are in section 112 Row 18. Parking included!


January 2nd vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7:30pm start time.

(Value estimated at $1,400)

Total Wine and More Wine Tasting with up to 20 friends item
$200

Starting bid

Test your tannin tasting friends with a wine tour of your choice for up to 20 friends to sip your way through perfectly paired tasting menus designed to explore and educate you in their private wine classroom.


Some sample themed pairing menus include: Vive La France, From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy, and California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond.


(Valued at $600)

Kinder Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of Kinder admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

First Grade Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of First Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

Second Grade Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of Second Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

Third Grade Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of Third Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

Fourth Grade Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of Fourth Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

Fifth Grade Spring Performance Parking item
$25

Starting bid

Don't fight the crowd of Fifth Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.

Two Seats with Parking for OPA's Jingle Jam item
$25

Starting bid

Avoid the holiday hustle this year with reserved seating for two people and one parking spot so you can slide into those holiday performance moments and only stress over which adorable video to share with your inner circle since you have the best seating in the house without having to show up hours in advance.

Foodie Package Catering from Mendocino Farms item
$25

Starting bid

Treat your group of 10-13 people to an assortment of half-sandwiches, choice of salad, gourmet deli side, and assorted cookies from fresh, and always flavorful, Mendocino Farms.


Perfect little catering package for a simple girl's/guy's night, family gathering or team lunch.


(Valued at $230)

Four Tickets to the 2026 Genesis Invitational item
$25

Starting bid

Golf aficionados there is no mulligan for missing out on this chance to win four upgraded clubhouse tickets to the invitational at the Riviera Club in Pacific Palisades on February 19-22, 2025. You can do four tickets on one day or split your tickets to see two days of tournament golf.


(Valued at $400)

Mini Crumbl Cookie Boxes item
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the sweeter moments in life with 2 mini party boxes of Crumbl cookies. Each box comes with 12 mini cookies, for a total of 24, to treat a special someone to the joy that only Crumbl Cookies can deliver.

Lunch at Fogo de Chao item
$25

Starting bid

Elevate lunch with fire-roasted meats and Brazil dishes at Fogo de Chao. Treat yourself or bring a friend to sample the best of Brazil together. Good for one lunch.


(Valued at $54)

One Month at TrainX item
$200

Starting bid

Train X – One-Month Unlimited Membership

Discover your strength with a one-month unlimited membership to Train X, where expert trainers lead energizing, small-group workouts focused on weightlifting, strength, and endurance.


This package includes:

    •    Unlimited access for one month to 1-hour, trainer-led small group sessions (up to 6 days per week)

    •    An initial goal assessment meeting to personalize your fitness plan

    •    Expert instruction on proper technique, progression, and performance

    •    A Train X welcome package that includes one protein cup, a shaker, and your choice of a T-shirt or sweatshirt when you come in!


Whether you’re new to training or ready to take your fitness to the next level, Train X offers a motivating, supportive environment designed to help you get stronger, feel better, and see real results.


Donated by: Train X

Value: $600

Gift Basket from Raising Canes item
$30

Starting bid

For the family with an affinity for Raising Canes, you'll love this gift basket that comes with:

1 Celebration Party Cooler

1 Everyday Cane Plush Puppy

1 Raising Cane's Logo Keychain

1 Short Sleeve Tee

1 One Love Koozie

2 Be Our Guest Free Box Cards

1 Be Our Guest Free Lemonade Cards

2 Raising Cane's Logo Magnets

1 Lip Sauce Lip Balm

1 Paw Shaped Note Pad

2 Click Pens


(Valued at $75)

Chipotle and Sensory Activity item
Chipotle and Sensory Activity
$25

Starting bid

Hit the spot with Chipotle Mexican Grill and score these two free entree cards with free chips and queso blanco.


Paired with a Halloween themed potions kit from Little Play Potions that is as fun as it is adorable.


(Valued at $55)

Dove Canyon Foursome item
$250

Starting bid

⛳️ Dove Canyon Golf Club – Foursome Experience (Value: $700)


Treat yourself and three friends to an unforgettable round of golf at the exclusive Dove Canyon Golf Club, a private Jack Nicklaus Signature Championship Course known for its stunning views and challenging design.


This complimentary round of golf for four includes golf carts and access to practice facilities before your tee time. Enjoy an afternoon on one of Orange County’s most scenic and well-maintained courses — a golfer’s dream!


Details:

    •    Valid Tuesday–Thursday after 12:00 PM

    •    Not valid on holidays or during holiday weeks

    •    Tee times may be reserved up to 7 days in advance

    •    Must adhere to the club’s dress code policy


Whether you’re a seasoned player or a casual golfer, this luxurious experience is the perfect blend of leisure, challenge, and breathtaking views.


Value: $700

Donated by: Dove Canyon Golf Club

Dave and Buster's Gift Basket with Play Cards item
$70

Starting bid

Tap into your inner child with your kids at Dave and Buster's playing arcade games and earn points towards prizes like the ones found in this gift basket.


The gift basket contains $120 worth of charge points (total of 560) as well as:


1 rainbow cow with sunglasses

1 flick-shot basketball game

1 bounce ball

1 punch ball

1 jumbo sticky hand

1 flying ring

150 piece mini puzzle

1 nerds gummy rope

1 Dave & Buster's pencil


(Valued at $175)

(A) Mathnasium 1Month plus Swag item
$25

Starting bid

Empowering K-12 Students of All Skill Levels to Excel in Math

Students come to Mathnasium for all kinds of reasons. Whether they’re behind, feeling uncertain, or ready to move ahead, we provide targeted instruction that helps them grow with confidence no matter where they start.


End the Homework Stress

Stay Consistent and Confident

Prepare for Tomorrow’s Opportunities


1

We start by identifying your child’s strengths and skill gaps through a diagnostic assessment.


2

Using assessment-based insights, we will create a personalized learning plan for each student. Our detailed plan takes students step-by-step from where they are to where they need to go.


3

Your child works face-to-face with trained instructors in a supportive setting — at their own pace, with guidance every step of the way.

Rock Climbing Birthday Party item
$100

Starting bid

Good for a 15 kid birthday party at the incredible Aesthetic Climbing Gym!


Valued at $400

Karate Self Defense item
$25

Starting bid

4 weeks of specialized training and group sessions and gear at the United Self Defense Academy!


Karate training builds strong posture, voice, and presence—qualities that discourage bullies before words are even spoken. When people carry themselves with confidence, they become far less likely to be seen as a target.

Four 30-minute Lessons to School of Rock item
$125

Starting bid

Flex that music muscle with four 30 minute lessons or a week of summer Camp in 2026 to School of Rock RSM location. Can be used for kids or adult lessons looking to learn.


Expires 6/30/26 (or end of Summer Camp season).  Value $250-$500 (depending on service).  Valid only at RSM location.

