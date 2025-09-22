OPA-SV Haunted Hoedown Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of one of the NBA's top teams by bidding on two seats for a marquee game vs. a top rival team at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Seats are in section 112 Row 18. Parking included!
January 2nd vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7:30pm start time.
(Value estimated at $1,400)
Test your tannin tasting friends with a wine tour of your choice for up to 20 friends to sip your way through perfectly paired tasting menus designed to explore and educate you in their private wine classroom.
Some sample themed pairing menus include: Vive La France, From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy, and California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond.
(Valued at $600)
Don't fight the crowd of Kinder admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
First Grade Reserved Parking Spot

Don't fight the crowd of First Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
Second Grade Reserved Parking Spot

Don't fight the crowd of Second Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
Third Grade Reserved Parking Spot

Don't fight the crowd of Third Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
Fourth Grade Reserved Parking Spot

Don't fight the crowd of Fourth Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
Fifth Grade Reserved Parking Spot

Don't fight the crowd of Fifth Grade admirers for parking! Enjoy the moment with a close spot so you can save all your energy for the important things to stress about, like charging that phone so you can capture their shining moments with ease.
Avoid the holiday hustle this year with reserved seating for two people and one parking spot so you can slide into those holiday performance moments and only stress over which adorable video to share with your inner circle since you have the best seating in the house without having to show up hours in advance.
Holiday Performance Reserved Seating #2

Avoid the holiday hustle this year with reserved seating for two people and one parking spot so you can slide into those holiday performance moments and only stress over which adorable video to share with your inner circle since you have the best seating in the house without having to show up hours in advance.
Treat your group of 10-13 people to an assortment of half-sandwiches, choice of salad, gourmet deli side, and assorted cookies from fresh, and always flavorful, Mendocino Farms.
Perfect little catering package for a simple girl's/guy's night, family gathering or team lunch.
(Valued at $230)
Golf aficionados there is no mulligan for missing out on this chance to win four upgraded clubhouse tickets to the invitational at the Riviera Club in Pacific Palisades on February 19-22, 2025. You can do four tickets on one day or split your tickets to see two days of tournament golf.
(Valued at $400)
Celebrate the sweeter moments in life with 2 mini party boxes of Crumbl cookies. Each box comes with 12 mini cookies, for a total of 24, to treat a special someone to the joy that only Crumbl Cookies can deliver.
Elevate lunch with fire-roasted meats and Brazil dishes at Fogo de Chao. Treat yourself or bring a friend to sample the best of Brazil together. Good for one lunch.
(Valued at $54)
Train X – One-Month Unlimited Membership
Discover your strength with a one-month unlimited membership to Train X, where expert trainers lead energizing, small-group workouts focused on weightlifting, strength, and endurance.
This package includes:
• Unlimited access for one month to 1-hour, trainer-led small group sessions (up to 6 days per week)
• An initial goal assessment meeting to personalize your fitness plan
• Expert instruction on proper technique, progression, and performance
• A Train X welcome package that includes one protein cup, a shaker, and your choice of a T-shirt or sweatshirt when you come in!
Whether you’re new to training or ready to take your fitness to the next level, Train X offers a motivating, supportive environment designed to help you get stronger, feel better, and see real results.
Donated by: Train X
Value: $600
For the family with an affinity for Raising Canes, you'll love this gift basket that comes with:
1 Celebration Party Cooler
1 Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
1 Raising Cane's Logo Keychain
1 Short Sleeve Tee
1 One Love Koozie
2 Be Our Guest Free Box Cards
1 Be Our Guest Free Lemonade Cards
2 Raising Cane's Logo Magnets
1 Lip Sauce Lip Balm
1 Paw Shaped Note Pad
2 Click Pens
(Valued at $75)
Hit the spot with Chipotle Mexican Grill and score these two free entree cards with free chips and queso blanco.
Paired with a Halloween themed potions kit from Little Play Potions that is as fun as it is adorable.
(Valued at $55)
⛳️ Dove Canyon Golf Club – Foursome Experience (Value: $700)
Treat yourself and three friends to an unforgettable round of golf at the exclusive Dove Canyon Golf Club, a private Jack Nicklaus Signature Championship Course known for its stunning views and challenging design.
This complimentary round of golf for four includes golf carts and access to practice facilities before your tee time. Enjoy an afternoon on one of Orange County’s most scenic and well-maintained courses — a golfer’s dream!
Details:
• Valid Tuesday–Thursday after 12:00 PM
• Not valid on holidays or during holiday weeks
• Tee times may be reserved up to 7 days in advance
• Must adhere to the club’s dress code policy
Whether you’re a seasoned player or a casual golfer, this luxurious experience is the perfect blend of leisure, challenge, and breathtaking views.
Value: $700
Donated by: Dove Canyon Golf Club
Tap into your inner child with your kids at Dave and Buster's playing arcade games and earn points towards prizes like the ones found in this gift basket.
The gift basket contains $120 worth of charge points (total of 560) as well as:
1 rainbow cow with sunglasses
1 flick-shot basketball game
1 bounce ball
1 punch ball
1 jumbo sticky hand
1 flying ring
150 piece mini puzzle
1 nerds gummy rope
1 Dave & Buster's pencil
(Valued at $175)
Students come to Mathnasium for all kinds of reasons. Whether they’re behind, feeling uncertain, or ready to move ahead, we provide targeted instruction that helps them grow with confidence no matter where they start.
End the Homework Stress
Stay Consistent and Confident
Prepare for Tomorrow’s Opportunities
1
We start by identifying your child’s strengths and skill gaps through a diagnostic assessment.
2
Using assessment-based insights, we will create a personalized learning plan for each student. Our detailed plan takes students step-by-step from where they are to where they need to go.
3
Your child works face-to-face with trained instructors in a supportive setting — at their own pace, with guidance every step of the way.
Starting bid
Good for a 15 kid birthday party at the incredible Aesthetic Climbing Gym!
Valued at $400
4 weeks of specialized training and group sessions and gear at the United Self Defense Academy!
Karate training builds strong posture, voice, and presence—qualities that discourage bullies before words are even spoken. When people carry themselves with confidence, they become far less likely to be seen as a target.
Flex that music muscle with four 30 minute lessons or a week of summer Camp in 2026 to School of Rock RSM location. Can be used for kids or adult lessons looking to learn.
Expires 6/30/26 (or end of Summer Camp season). Value $250-$500 (depending on service). Valid only at RSM location.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!