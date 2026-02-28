OPCA for Poodles

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Jouer à la Balle (Playing Ball) is a one-of-a-kind original by Maria Smirlis—a crisp, modern poodle moment captured with wit and elegance. Two black standard poodles spar playfully over a bright red ball, their expressive silhouettes set against a clean white field that makes the scene feel both timeless and lively.
Painted in acrylic on board and presented framed in a vintage frame, this piece brings high-contrast drama, movement, and a little mischief to any space—perfect for poodle people, dog lovers, and anyone who collects bold, graphic work.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Parlour Time” feels like a glamorous pause in a vintage salon—powdery light, theatrical hair, and a perfectly composed trio: a magnificently dressed woman and two matching brown standard poodles, each finished with striking green bows that pull the whole scene into crisp, chic harmony.
Painted in acrylic on a deep-edged gallery canvas, Maria Smirlis balances sophistication with playful attitude—fashion-portrait energy meets unmistakable poodle presence. The result is bold, stylish, and a little mischievous: a statement piece for anyone who loves dogs, art, and unapologetic elegance.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Sweet Dreams” is pure poodle serenity—an elegant white standard poodle drifting into rest, eyes closed, as if the world has finally gone quiet. Maria Smirlis surrounds that calm with a joyful, kaleidoscopic wash of blues, deep rose, pinks, oranges, yellows, and greens, creating a gorgeous tension between stillness and vibrance—peace held inside celebration.
Finished in a vintage baby-pink frame, this piece feels both playful and refined: a statement artwork that brightens a room while still reading as soft, comforting, and timeless.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Zone de Confort” is glamour with a pulse—an intimate portrait of devotion, style, and the quiet safety of belonging. A chic, stylish woman leans in with eyes closed, holding her magnificent white poodle close as if the rest of the world has fallen away. The composition is dramatic and high-contrast—sweeping blacks and silvery whites—punctuated by bold, unmistakable red accents: an oversized bow, a matching poodle bow, and a wide red diamond collar that turns affection into iconography.
Large-scale and commanding (approx. 27" x 37" framed), it reads beautifully across a room.
Painted in acrylic on board and presented in a vintage frame, this impressively large work is both fashion-forward and deeply tender—a statement piece for anyone who knows a poodle is never just a dog.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Birds of a Feather Rock Together” looks like the moment right after mischief went a little too far—in matching stripes, caught red-handed, and still not sorry. A fluffy pink poodle pup and a fierce little pink owl stand side-by-side like true partners-in-crime, united by attitude, swagger, and impeccable coordination.
Painted in acrylic on board and presented in a charming vintage frame, this piece is bright, graphic, and joyfully offbeat—perfect for a gallery wall, an entryway, or any space that could use a wink of trouble.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Hug Time” captures the kind of tenderness that never needs an audience—just a refined sofa, soft lamplight, and the simple relief of being held. A fashionable woman folds her arms around a black poodle in a warm, unguarded embrace, while elegant lamps frame the scene like quiet bookends. Chic, composed, and deeply affectionate, this piece balances fashion-portrait polish with the private truth of devotion.
Painted in acrylic on a gallery-edged canvas, this 18" x 18" work is ready to hang and brings calm, luminous warmth to any space.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Les Bébés” is pure graphic joy—two poodle babies, one white and one black, dressed in matching striped sweaters like they’re already a legendary duo. Their expressive faces and whirlwind topknots feel playful and slightly mischievous, while the bold gold-mustard background turns the whole scene into a bright, modern statement. It’s minimal, punchy, and irresistibly charming—an instant mood-lifter for any wall.
Painted in acrylic on board and presented in a vintage frame, this piece is perfect for poodle lovers, design-forward spaces, and anyone who can’t resist a little whimsy with strong visual impact.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Pudding au Chocolat” is unapologetic poodle glamour—an espresso-dark beauty with a soaring topknot, pink cat-eye glasses, and an oversized bow that says, yes, I know exactly how fabulous I am. Set against a rich, saturated pink background, Maria Smirlis turns this portrait into pure pop confidence: bold brushwork, big personality, and the kind of playful sophistication that instantly steals the room.
Painted in acrylic on board and presented in a vintage frame, this piece is a joyful statement for poodle lovers and collectors who want art with attitude—chic, cheeky, and unforgettable.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Guardian Angels I & II” are a matched pair of petite poodle portraits with big presence—two black poodles rendered in expressive, high-contrast brushwork, each crowned with sweeping red-pink wings and a bold red bow. Together they feel like guardians in disguise: poised, watchful, and quietly devoted—equal parts glamour and protection.
The palette is minimal but electric—inky blacks, crisp whites, and saturated reds—giving these small works surprising punch from across a room.
Each piece is presented in a shadow box–style vintage frame, and they’re being sold only as a pair, meant to live together like companions: side-by-side, stacked, or flanking a doorway for an instant “entryway statement.”
Small enough to fit anywhere. Striking enough to hold a wall.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“Professor Percy” is Parisian poodle brilliance in full color—white curls like an exclamation point, a red beret tilted just-so, rose-tinted glasses, and a bold red-and-black striped sweater that feels equal parts Left Bank and runway. Set against a vivid emerald green field, Percy looks like the kind of professor who grades harshly, quotes poets from memory, and still gets invited to every party.
Maria Smirlis paints him with graphic confidence and delicious humor: crisp contrasts, expressive brushwork, and a personality that practically introduces itself. It’s the rare piece that’s both design-forward and instantly lovable—the kind of painting that makes people stop, smile, and immediately want to know his name.
Donated to OPCA directly by the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
“The Skies Delights” feels like a blessing rendered in paint: a gentle poodle gathered into sweeping copper-rose wings, held close against a smoky, velvet-dark background. The palette is soft and luminous—warm blushes, creams, and muted rose-golds—so the expression becomes the center of gravity.
Maria Smirlis keeps the mark-making loose and layered, letting the fur and feathers blur into one another the way comfort does when it’s real. The result is tender without being sentimental—quiet, protective, and deeply calming.
Painted in acrylic on a deep-edged gallery canvas at 24" x 24", this piece has a serene, substantial presence on the wall and is ready to hang without framing.
Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity
Details:
All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.
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