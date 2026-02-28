OPCA for Poodles

Jouer à la Balle (Playing Ball) is a one-of-a-kind original by Maria Smirlis—a crisp, modern poodle moment captured with wit and elegance. Two black standard poodles spar playfully over a bright red ball, their expressive silhouettes set against a clean white field that makes the scene feel both timeless and lively.





Painted in acrylic on board and presented framed in a vintage frame, this piece brings high-contrast drama, movement, and a little mischief to any space—perfect for poodle people, dog lovers, and anyone who collects bold, graphic work.





Acquired by OPCA directly from the artist. Includes the original, artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity.





Details:

Original painting by Maria Smirlis

Acrylic on board

Vintage frame hand-painted by the artist to complement the piece

Approx. 17" x 21" (framed)

All proceeds support OPCA (Shelter Network Alliance) and our direct care, rescue support, and rehabilitation work for poodles and poodle-mixes with complex needs.