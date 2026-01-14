Open and Affirming Annual Convocation

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About this event
2841 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131
Full registration includes printed information, breakfast, lunch, and refreshments during the day.
Please register, but you are our guest You will receive all printed information, breakfast, lunch and refreshments during the day
Your local church is paying the full registration price for your attendance and will be invoiced after the Convocation.
Your local church is paying the full registration price for your attendance and will be invoiced after the Convocation.
$
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