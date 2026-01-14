Gateway Open and Affirming Coalition

Hosted by

Gateway Open and Affirming Coalition

About this event

Open and Affirming Annual Convocation

Parkway United Church of Christ

2841 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131

Registration Cost
$25

Full registration includes printed information, breakfast, lunch, and refreshments during the day.

Workshop Leader
Free

Please register, but you are our guest You will receive all printed information, breakfast, lunch and refreshments during the day

Member of Peace UCC, Wesbster Groves
Free

Your local church is paying the full registration price for your attendance and will be invoiced after the Convocation.

Member of Hope UCC, St. Louis
Free

Your local church is paying the full registration price for your attendance and will be invoiced after the Convocation.

Add a donation for Gateway Open and Affirming Coalition

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