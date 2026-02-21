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OPEN Dallas

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OPEN Dallas

About this event

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OPEN Dallas Summit

2400 Community Ave

McKinney, TX 75071, USA

OPEN Dallas Summit-Only Pass (opendallassummit.org)
$125

The all-day OPEN Dallas Summit, in partnership with OPEN Austin, is the main event for the OPEN Global Retreat.

Breakfast + Lunch + Snacks will be served throughout the day.


This event features keynotes by unicorn+ CEOs/Founders, Industry experts, well known figures in VC + PE industries, and a whole lot more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!