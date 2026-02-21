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About this event
The all-day OPEN Dallas Summit, in partnership with OPEN Austin, is the main event for the OPEN Global Retreat.
Breakfast + Lunch + Snacks will be served throughout the day.
This event features keynotes by unicorn+ CEOs/Founders, Industry experts, well known figures in VC + PE industries, and a whole lot more.
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