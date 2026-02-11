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OPEN Dallas

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OPEN Dallas

About this event

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OPEN Dallas Summit, with OPEN Austin

Dallas

TX, USA

Become an OPEN Dallas Charter Member (Through 2027)
$500

As a Charter Member, you receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026 ($299 value).


This includes

i. an exclusive, invite-only networking dinner on 4/17 evening

ii. the all day OPEN Dallas Summit on 4/18

iii. Annual banquet and Gala on 4/18 evening

iv. a post-event breakfast on 4/19 morning.

Beyond the Retreat, Charter Members enjoy:

• Complimentary access to select annual events across other OPEN chapters (e.g., Silicon Valley)
• Direct access to a growing network of 400+ OPEN Charter Members globally
• Priority invitations to curated gatherings and member-only opportunities


This is more than event access — it’s long-term relationships, meaningful conversations, and being in the room where important connections are made.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!