OPEN Dallas Summit, with OPEN Austin

As a Charter Member, you receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026 ($299 value).





This includes

i. an exclusive, invite-only networking dinner on 4/17 evening

ii. the all day OPEN Dallas Summit on 4/18

iii. Annual banquet and Gala on 4/18 evening

iv. a post-event breakfast on 4/19 morning.



Beyond the Retreat, Charter Members enjoy:

• Complimentary access to select annual events across other OPEN chapters (e.g., Silicon Valley)

• Direct access to a growing network of 400+ OPEN Charter Members globally

• Priority invitations to curated gatherings and member-only opportunities



This is more than event access — it’s long-term relationships, meaningful conversations, and being in the room where important connections are made.