OPEN Dallas Summit, with OPEN Austin

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About this event
As a Charter Member, you receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026 ($299 value).
This includes
i. an exclusive, invite-only networking dinner on 4/17 evening
ii. the all day OPEN Dallas Summit on 4/18
iii. Annual banquet and Gala on 4/18 evening
iv. a post-event breakfast on 4/19 morning.
Beyond the Retreat, Charter Members enjoy:
• Complimentary access to select annual events across other OPEN chapters (e.g., Silicon Valley)
• Direct access to a growing network of 400+ OPEN Charter Members globally
• Priority invitations to curated gatherings and member-only opportunities
This is more than event access — it’s long-term relationships, meaningful conversations, and being in the room where important connections are made.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!