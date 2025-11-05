2nd Annual Ronnie Coker HR Derby-3-Day Event!

About this event
🎯 MONDAY – OPEN DIVISION (Dec 15th)-BPCC Baseball Field
Format:
General Admission
Open Division
Monday December 15th-
6:00 p.m.
BPCC Baseball Field
🎯 TUESDAY – HIGH SCHOOL / COLLEGE DIVISION @Captian Shreve High School (Dec 16th)
🎯 WEDNESDAY – FINALE NIGHT (Dec 17th)
(Local Legends + Pros + Division Winners) (By invitation only to compete)
Wednesday, December 17th
Round 1 – All Finalists Compete
Finalists:
Format:
➡️ Top 2 advance to the Final Round
Final Round – Championship
Finalists: Top 2 hitters from Round 1
Format:
⭐ EVENT PASSES
🎟️ Full Event Pass (All 3 Nights)
⭐ VIP EXPERIENCE
$500 VIP Package — For up to 3 families of 6. (Wednesday Only)
Includes:
$
