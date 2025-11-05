Low Key Charitable Foundation Inc

Low Key Charitable Foundation Inc

2nd Annual Ronnie Coker HR Derby-3-Day Event!

HITTERS-MONDAY-12/15-Open Division
Free

🎯 MONDAY – OPEN DIVISION (Dec 15th)-BPCC Baseball Field

  • $200 Entry Fee — Open to ALL hitters!

Format:

  • 2-minute round
  • No timeouts
  • Every home run = 1 point
  • Top scorer advances to Finale Night (Wednesday, Dec 17th).
ADMISSION-MONDAY-12/15-Open Division-ADMISSION
$5

General Admission

Open Division

Monday December 15th-

6:00 p.m.

BPCC Baseball Field

ADMISSION-TUESDAY (Dec 16th) -HIGH SCHOOL / COLLEGE DIVISION
$5

🎯 TUESDAY – HIGH SCHOOL / COLLEGE DIVISION @Captian Shreve High School (Dec 16th)

  • $5 Admission for spectators
    (By invitation only to compete)


ADMISSION-WEDNESDAY-12/17-FINALE NIGHT
$10

🎯 WEDNESDAY – FINALE NIGHT (Dec 17th)

(Local Legends + Pros + Division Winners) (By invitation only to compete)

  • $10 Admission for spectators
  • FINALE NIGHT – Local Legends + Pros

Wednesday, December 17th

Round 1 – All Finalists Compete

Finalists:

  • Open Division Winner
  • HS/College Winner
  • Local Legends
  • Pros
    (All can be adjusted to your number of Pros/Legends.)

Format:

  • 2-minute round
  • No timeouts
  • All hitters compete & are ranked by total home runs

➡️ Top 2 advance to the Final Round


Final Round – Championship

Finalists: Top 2 hitters from Round 1

Format:

  • 2-minute round
  • No timeouts
  • Highest home run total wins the entire Derby
Full Event Pass (All 3 Nights)-MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
$15

EVENT PASSES

🎟️ Full Event Pass (All 3 Nights)

  • $15 “Derby Pass” — Covers admission for Monday, Tuesday, AND Wednesday
    (Perfect for families and fans who want the full 3-day experience)


Finale Night- VIP EXPERIENCE $500 VIP Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP EXPERIENCE

$500 VIP PackageFor up to 3 families of 6. (Wednesday Only)
Includes:

  • VIP seating area
  • On-field access for pictures
  • Early entry
  • Meet-and-greet opportunities with Pros & Legends
  • Special recognition during the event


