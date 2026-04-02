Open Door Pride

Offered by

Open Door Pride

About this shop

Open Door Pride's Shop

T-shirt
$15

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in five sizes and two colors.

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Cap
$15

Great cap. Available in two colors.

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Coffee Mug
$15

A beautiful coffee mug to show your Pride

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Beverage Holder
$15

Available in three colors and two sizes.

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Lapel Pin
$5

Show your support for the community cause

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12"x15" Stick Flags item
12"x15" Stick Flags
$8

Available in many pride options including rainbow, progress, lesbian, ally, non-binary and more. Specify in note

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3'x5' Pride Flags item
3'x5' Pride Flags
$15

Available in many pride options including rainbow, progress, lesbian, ally, non-binary and more. Specify in note

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Mini Pride Flags item
Mini Pride Flags
$3

Available in many pride options including rainbow, progress, lesbian, ally, non-binary and more. Specify in note

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Add a donation for Open Door Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!