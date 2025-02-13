Open Gym Membership-Lift with Purpose. Train with Focus. Change a Life
Open Lift Membership-Single Person
$50
Renews monthly
Take control of your training with self-guided access to our elite performance facility during designated Open Lift sessions. Build strength, improve endurance, and stay game-ready—all on your schedule.
But this isn’t just about your progress—it’s about making a difference. 50% of your membership directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing them with the guidance and opportunities they need to create a better future.
Includes four free consultations to help refine your goals and maximize results with expert advice.
Train independently. Grow stronger. Give back.
Open Lift Membership-Family
$85
Renews monthly
Train on your schedule with Open Lift access for up to 4 family members, giving you the space and equipment to build strength, improve endurance, and stay game-ready. Stay on track with four free consultations for expert guidance and one free performance class per month to elevate your training.
But this isn’t just about your family’s success—it’s about changing lives. 50% of your membership supports a child in our mentorship program, providing them with the guidance and structure they need for a better future.
Train. Grow. Give back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!