Open Hand Association Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”
Valid until April 16, 2027
“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”
Valid until April 16, 2027
“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”
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