Open Hand Association Inc

Offered by

Open Hand Association Inc

About the memberships

Open Hand Association Inc's Memberships

Membership Gold
$250

Valid until April 16, 2027

“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”

Membership Silver
$150

Valid until April 16, 2027

“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”

Membership Bronze
$50

Valid until April 16, 2027

“Every individual who becomes a membership of our organization, Open Hand Association, will receive a PVC ID membership card. The membership contribution is allocated throughout the year to cover organizational expenses, including paper supplies, certificates, printer maintenance, pens, printing, and other office and administrative materials.”

Add a donation for Open Hand Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!