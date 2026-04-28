Open House For Prospective Families 2026-2027 School Year

About this event
Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA
100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!
100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!9.2.2024-
100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!