The Nest Nursery School

Hosted by

The Nest Nursery School

About this event

Open House For Prospective Families 2026-2027 School Year

1040 Grant St SE

Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA

Admission Child Born Between 9.2.2024-9.1.2025
$2

100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!

Admission Child Born Between 9.2.2023-9.1.2024
$2

100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!9.2.2024-

Admission Child Born Between 9.2.2022-9.1.2023
$2

100% of ticket sales for this open house will go to "Our House" located at 173 Boulevard NE. Our House provides transformative care to end the cycle of homelessness for families, including childcare services, employment training and beyond!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!