Open Lab Hours

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Frederick, MD 21704, USA
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I just want to learn about the BioMakerSpace. Maybe I'll do an activity next time 🙂
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Separate tiny molecules using a gel and electricity. Fee covers materials.
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Learn a little about how your brain works and use your brain to control a claw and stack some cups. The fee covers the cost of electrodes and the rest goes toward purchasing more neuro-devices to develop our neuroscience program.
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Explore chemical reactions and biomaterials while making gel figures from algae.
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Separate some tiny color molecules on a chromatography paper and see what colors make up an edible black ink marker.
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Learn and practice micropipetting while making some cool art!
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Get to know a compound microscope and how to use it. Look at some microorganisms and cells in our collection of microscope slides.
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Learn to code and decode with DNA.
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