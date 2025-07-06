CELLS - Community Enrichment Laboratory for Learning Sciences

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CELLS - Community Enrichment Laboratory for Learning Sciences

About this event

Open Lab Hours

4539 Metropolitan Ct

Frederick, MD 21704, USA

General admission
Free

4 left!

I just want to learn about the BioMakerSpace. Maybe I'll do an activity next time 🙂

DIY Gel Electrophoresis
$10

4 left!

Separate tiny molecules using a gel and electricity. Fee covers materials.

Control a Claw Neuroprostetic With Your Brain
$10

4 left!

Learn a little about how your brain works and use your brain to control a claw and stack some cups. The fee covers the cost of electrodes and the rest goes toward purchasing more neuro-devices to develop our neuroscience program.

Sodium Alginate Figures
$5

4 left!

Explore chemical reactions and biomaterials while making gel figures from algae.

Paper Chromatography
$5

4 left!

Separate some tiny color molecules on a chromatography paper and see what colors make up an edible black ink marker.

Micropipetting Art
Free

4 left!

Learn and practice micropipetting while making some cool art!

Microscopy basics
Free

4 left!

Get to know a compound microscope and how to use it. Look at some microorganisms and cells in our collection of microscope slides.

DNA Hackers
Free

4 left!

Learn to code and decode with DNA.

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