open play mahjong for the karangalan scholarship

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About this event
$15 is required to access open play. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Karangalan Scholarship.
Unlike NO AMBITION Tile Club's normal events, a dedicated seat with 3-hours of play is not guaranteed. Mahjong will be open play, meaning you will rotate and allow new people to play every 2 rounds, but you can come in and out as you like, you will just need to await a seat to open. Teachers will be available for every table.
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