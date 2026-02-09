OPEN Dallas

Hosted by

OPEN Dallas

About this event

OPEN Global Retreat, hosted by OPEN Dallas + Austin – Sponsorships

Dallas

TX, USA

Title Sponsor
$50,000

As the Title Sponsor, your brand receives the highest level of visibility and influence at OPEN Texas 2026.


Benefits include:


  • “Presented By” recognition with top-tier logo placement across all pre- and post-event social media promotions
  • Primary logo placement on the official event website sponsor page
  • Prominent on-screen branding throughout the event day
  • Premium exhibitor booth in a high-traffic location
  • 25-minute featured main-stage session, curated in collaboration with the OPEN programming team
  • Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • 16 full-day conference passes (approx. $800 value)
  • 16 invitations to the exclusive, invite-only pre-event dinner with OPEN chapter members, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $1,600 value)



Ideal for: organizations seeking maximum brand exposure, executive access, and thought-leadership positioning.

Diamond Sponsor
$25,000

The Diamond Sponsor package offers high-visibility brand exposure, meaningful stage participation, and direct access to OPEN’s leadership and VIP community.


Benefits include:


  • Prominent logo placement across all pre- and post-event social media promotions
  • Featured logo placement on the official event website sponsor page
  • On-screen brand visibility throughout the event day
  • Premium exhibitor booth in a high-traffic area
  • Panel participation or fireside chat, subject to content alignment and program availability
  • Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • 8 full-day conference passes (approx. $400 value)
  • 8 invitations to the exclusive pre-event, invite-only dinner with OPEN chapter members, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $800 value)
  • 8 invitations to the invite-only post-event breakfast with OPEN leadership, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $400 value)



Ideal for: brands seeking strong visibility, executive networking, and thought-leadership presence without the commitment of a title sponsorship.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

The Platinum Sponsor package provides solid brand visibility, exhibitor presence, and access to OPEN’s leadership and speaker community.


Benefits include:


  • Standard logo placement across all pre- and post-event social media promotions
  • Logo placement on the official event website sponsor page
  • Standard exhibitor booth on the event floor
  • 4 full-day conference passes (approx. $200 value)
  • 4 invitations to the exclusive pre-event, invite-only dinner with OPEN chapter members, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $400 value)
  • 4 invitations to the invite-only post-event breakfast with OPEN leadership, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $200 value)



Ideal for: companies looking to support the event, gain brand exposure, and engage directly with attendees and OPEN leadership.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

The Gold Sponsor package is designed for organizations seeking brand visibility and meaningful engagement with the OPEN community at an accessible sponsorship level.


Benefits include:


  • Standard logo placement across all pre- and post-event social media promotions
  • Logo placement on the official event website sponsor page
  • 2 full-day conference passes (approx. $100 value)
  • 2 invitations to the exclusive pre-event, invite-only dinner with OPEN chapter members, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $200 value)
  • 2 invitations to the invite-only post-event breakfast with OPEN leadership, speakers, and VIP guests (approx. $100 value)



Ideal for: companies looking to support the event, gain visibility, and build relationships within the OPEN ecosystem.

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