OpenDoor's Derby Gala Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $1000 - Elevate your game with this premium golf package featuring a Titleist golf bag, two annual Plus memberships to PGA TOUR Superstore, a customized OpenDoor golf towel, and a dozen customized Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
The PGA TOUR Superstore Plus Membership (located at 3610 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH)
3610 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH)unlocks exclusive perks designed to improve your performance and enhance your experience, including:
• One free practice session per day at any PGA TOUR Superstore location
• One free club fitting per year (driver, irons, or putter – $99 value)
• One free lesson per year ($79 value)
• Free standard ground shipping on online orders
• 30 free grip installations
• 20% off single lessons and club fittings
• 50% off select club repair services, restringing, and court or hitting lane rentals
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this package delivers the tools, training, and perks to take your game to the next level.
Starting bid
Value: $300 - Enjoy two hours in a state-of-the-art Trackman simulator bay for up to four guests. Perfect for a friendly competition or a relaxed outing, this experience brings world-class courses and precision play indoors. Food and beverages available for purchase separately.
Starting bid
Value: $75 - Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience with a $75 gift card to The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro. Known for its refined French cuisine, exceptional service, and intimate ambiance, this Columbus favorite offers the perfect setting for a special night out or a memorable celebration.
Starting bid
Value: $250 - Enjoy two unforgettable live music experiences with general admission tickets to two incredible shows at KEMBA Live!. Rock out with Spoon and The Beths on June 28, 2026, then return for an electric night with Rainbow Kitten Surprise on September 16, 2026. A perfect package for music lovers looking to make lasting memories across two standout performances.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000 - Treat yourself to the Hydrate Me Medspa package designed to help you look and feel your best. This package includes one IV drip (up to $199 value) for hydration, energy, or immune support, along with 64 units of Botox for a smooth, refreshed appearance. Redeemable at Grandview or Dublin locations. Expires April 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Value: $400 - Cheer on the Columbus Fury with four premium center court tickets to a 2026–2027 season match at Nationwide. Enjoy the energy up close and take home exclusive fan gear, including a large Fury T-shirt and a ball cap. A perfect package for sports lovers ready to experience the excitement live and in style.
Starting bid
Value: $300 - Enjoy the best of downtown Columbus with this all-in-one Arena District package. perfect for a night out or multiple visits to your favorite local spots. This bundle includes a mug and $50 gift card to Whistle & Keg, two $25 gift cards to Moran's Bar & Grille, a $25 gift card to Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar, a $25 gift card to Jimmy John's, and $80 in gift cards to Ted's Montana Grill.
Sweeten the experience with four dozen donuts from Buckeye Donuts, and take home a signed photo of Sean Monahan from the Columbus Blue Jackets. A perfect mix of food, fun, and hometown pride.
Starting bid
Value: $420 - Elevate your fitness routine with a 6-month membership to Arena District Athletic Club, a premier downtown facility offering top-tier equipment, group fitness classes, and a supportive, high-energy environment. Whether you're building strength, improving endurance, or finding your rhythm, this membership provides everything you need to stay committed and motivated.
Starting bid
Value: $180: Indulge in a thoughtfully curated self-care package designed to leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and cared for. Enjoy a $50 gift card to Woodhouse Spa for a relaxing spa experience, along with an $80 gift certificate to Nails By Us.
Complete your experience with $50 gift card to Z Cucina di Spirito for an exceptional Italian dining.
Starting bid
Value: $400: Elevate your skincare with a DiamondGlow facial and travel-size products from CAPS.
Starting bid
Value: $355 - Unwind and indulge with a luxurious spa experience at The Spa at River Ridge. This all-inclusive package features a 60-minute Swedish massage, a signature facial, and a classic manicure and pedicure—designed to relax your body, refresh your skin, and leave you feeling completely renewed. A perfect retreat for anyone in need of rest, restoration, and a little well-deserved pampering.
Starting bid
Value: $237 - Add warmth and character to your space with this beautifully framed horse and dog artwork (28" x 22") donated by the Furniture Vault. Blending elegance with a love for animals, this piece captures the spirit and companionship of two beloved companions—perfect for any home or office décor.
Starting bid
Value: $100 - Go behind the scenes at Echo Spirits Distilling Co. with an exclusive distillery tour for two. Learn the craft of small-batch spirits, explore the distillation process, and enjoy a bottle of their signature bourbon to take home. A perfect experience for bourbon lovers or anyone looking for a unique night out
Starting bid
Value: $2104 - Experience the best of West Virginia with this adventure-filled and locally inspired package. Hit the slopes with two midweek lift tickets to Winterplace Ski Resort, then take on the thrill of whitewater rafting with a full-day trip on the iconic New River Gorge (upper or lower).
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at Barnwood Village, offering a cozy and scenic retreat in the heart of the mountains. Explore, learn, and play with a family membership to Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences—also valid at COSI.
Savor local flavors with two $500 gift cards to SoHo's at Capitol Market, and take home authentic Appalachian keepsakes including a handcrafted salt sampler from J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, a Blenko suncatcher from the Dandelion Festival, and a West Virginia wooden ornament. A perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and regional charm.
Starting bid
Value: $60 - Savor the rich character of Black Diamond Bourbon Whiskey from Black Diamond Distillery. Crafted with care and depth, this smooth, full-bodied bourbon offers warm notes and a refined finish—perfect for sipping or sharing. A great addition to any bourbon lover’s collection.
Starting bid
Value: $150 - Experience the music and drama of Outlander brought to life with two tickets to Outlanders in Concert on October 7, 2026, at the stunning Palace Theatre. Featuring a live orchestra performing the series’ iconic score alongside breathtaking visuals, this immersive performance is a must-see for fans and music lovers alike.
Starting bid
Value: $750 - Sponsored by Kim Stitzinger and Lisa Smucker, take in a Columbus Crew match the way it was meant to be experienced — from Section 118 in the Huntington Club, one of the most sought-after areas in the stadium. The game is on 10/24 at 2:30 against Toronto!
This package includes two premium tickets with full Huntington Club access, where you’ll enjoy a relaxed, upscale setting just steps from your seats. Your experience includes:
Whether you're entertaining a client, planning a memorable night out, or simply want to experience matchday at a different level, this package delivers comfort, energy, and an unforgettable atmosphere.
Starting bid
Value: $150 - A perfect mix of team pride and everyday treats, this basket brings together exclusive Team Holowicki gear with plenty of McDonald’s favorites to enjoy.
You’ll receive a large hoodie and t-shirt, a branded drink container, and two decals. Paired with that is a $50 McDonald’s gift card plus a generous collection of coupons—including BOGO snack wraps, free soft drinks or tea, McCafé beverages, and a complimentary sandwich.
This package delivers comfort, style, and plenty of golden perks.
Starting bid
Value: $450 - A thoughtfully curated package for the bourbon enthusiast, this collection pairs two distinctive Maker’s Mark expressions with elevated barware and accessories designed for both enjoyment and display.
Featured are two 750 ml bottles:
Maker’s Mark Cask Strength 7 Year Old Bourbon Whisky, a rich and full flavored expression bottled at natural proof, retailing at $50.
Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series The Heart Release Bourbon 2024, a highly sought after limited release known for its depth and complexity, retailing at $100.
Rounding out the experience is a Maker’s Mark bookbag with a bourbon caddy, six glasses for sharing, and a set of bar essentials including a copper shaker, matching cups, and additional tools to craft and serve with style.
Perfect for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates a well made pour, this package offers both exceptional bourbon and the tools to enjoy it fully.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!