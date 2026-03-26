OpenDoor's Derby Gala Auction

Value: $1000 - Elevate your game with this premium golf package featuring a Titleist golf bag, two annual Plus memberships to PGA TOUR Superstore, a customized OpenDoor golf towel, and a dozen customized Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.





The PGA TOUR Superstore Plus Membership (located at 3610 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH) unlocks exclusive perks designed to improve your performance and enhance your experience, including:

• One free practice session per day at any PGA TOUR Superstore location

• One free club fitting per year (driver, irons, or putter – $99 value)

• One free lesson per year ($79 value)

• Free standard ground shipping on online orders

• 30 free grip installations

• 20% off single lessons and club fittings

• 50% off select club repair services, restringing, and court or hitting lane rentals





Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this package delivers the tools, training, and perks to take your game to the next level.