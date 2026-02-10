Opening Day Raffle & 50/50 Tickets

Hosted by
About this raffle
You are purchasing 1 entry in the 50/50 raffle to be split with WBYB and the winner.
You are purchasing 2 entries in the 50/50 raffle to be split with WBYB and the winner. Saves $2!
You are purchasing 3 entry in the 50/50 raffle to be split with WBYB and the winner. Saves $3!
You are purchasing 5 entries in the 50/50 raffle to be split with WBYB and the winner. Saves $5!
You are purchasing 10 entries with 5 additional free entries in the 50/50 raffle to be split with WBYB and the winner. Saves $25!
You are purchasing a raffle ticket to bid on raffle items.
You are purchasing 2 raffle tickets to bid on raffle items. Saves $2!
You are purchasing 3 raffle tickets to bid on raffle items. Saves $3!
You are purchasing 5 raffle tickets equal to bid on raffle items. Saves $5!
You are purchasing 10 entries with 5 additional free entries. Saves $25!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!