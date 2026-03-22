Opening Day Raffle - $300 in DICK'S Sporting Goods Gift Cards

About this raffle
Fifteen raffle entries for a chance to win the $300 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card — that’s 5 bonus entries compared to buying tickets individually! Our best value and a great way to support Upper Loudoun Little League while maximizing your chances to win.
Only 18 bundles of 15 tickets are available.
🏆 The winner will be announced at the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony on April 11.
You do not need to be present to win. If the winner is not present, the gift card will be shipped at no additional cost.
Five raffle entries for a chance to win the $300 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card. A great value that increases your chances while supporting Upper Loudoun Little League.
Only 20 bundles of 5 tickets are available.
🏆 The winner will be announced at the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony on April 11.
You do not need to be present to win. If the winner is not present, the gift card will be shipped at no additional cost.
One raffle entry for a chance to win the $300 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card while supporting Upper Loudoun Little League.
Only 50 single tickets are available.
🏆 The winner will be announced at the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony on April 11.
You do not need to be present to win. If the winner is not present, the gift card will be shipped at no additional cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!