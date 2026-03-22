Opening Day Raffle - $300 in DICK'S Sporting Goods Gift Cards

Fifteen raffle entries for a chance to win the $300 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card — that’s 5 bonus entries compared to buying tickets individually! Our best value and a great way to support Upper Loudoun Little League while maximizing your chances to win.





Only 18 bundles of 15 tickets are available.





🏆 The winner will be announced at the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony on April 11.





You do not need to be present to win. If the winner is not present, the gift card will be shipped at no additional cost.