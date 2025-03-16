Opening Day -Texas Rangers 2025

The Hoffen Foundation returns to Globe Life Park on Thursday March 27th at 3:05pm for opening day. This year they start the season at home against the Boston Red Soxs. We again only have (26) tickets located in lower right field. We will be in section 130, Rows 22, 23, and 24. These seats are in the Right Field, Lower Level (shaded). One section towards Centerfield from last year. We will again supply a free shuttle from J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill in Arlington as part of the ticket price. You will also receive a ticket for another game, when the Rangers take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday May 14th (These tickets are in section 306, Rows 3, 4, & 5 (No free shuttle will be provided for this game). The ticket price for this year again remains at $200.00 each. (Although ticket prices have gone up, through the years we have kept the price the same for the third straight year, but are looking at options of a raffle or silent auction to raise additional money for the Foundation's scholarship program. Any such options and other news will be provided to ticket holders via email) Additional donations can be added to your ticket price. We will again be providing a shuttle to the game, so come join us at J. Gilligans (400 E. Abrams, Arlington, TX), and have some lunch (try their world famous Irish Nachos) and a beverage (cheaper than the ballpark) and enjoy the transportation to and from the ballpark. We look forward to seeing you! The tickets will be emailed to you (from the Texas Rangers) as soon as the tickets are put into our inventory. If last year is any indication, they will be available in late February or early March. Don't delay, as tickets will go fast for a fun afternoon of baseball and smiles. Thank you for your support of the Hoffen Foundation. We look forward to seeing you for Opening Day! BAG POLICY (Globe Life Field) All backpacks and coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags must be no larger than 16”x16”x8” to enter Globe Life Field. Guests are permitted to bring outside food into the ballpark as long as it is inside a sealed, clear, quart-sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in one sealed non-flavored water in a plastic bottle under 1 liter. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. ** Exceptions to these policies include those carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. ﻿Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

