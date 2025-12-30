Deborah's Place

Hosted by

Deborah's Place

About this event

Sponsor Opening Doors 2026

225 W Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

Logo/Name on Step-and-Repeat at Benefit
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your brand is presented right alongside ours, highlighted in every key moment of the evening! This sponsorship also includes admission for 4 to the event.

Logo/Name as "Presented by" on Electronic Invitation
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

You’ll get in front of thousands of our supporters as soon as we start promoting this event. This sponsorship also includes admission for 3 to the event.

Logo/Name on Photobooth Background
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Your brand will appear in everyone's photos from the big night! You also have the opportunity to provide 2 custom props featuring your logo or other brand assets to make an even bigger splash at the photobooth. This sponsorship includes admission for 3 to the event.

Logo/Name on "Thank You" Banner
$1,500

Your brand will be publicly represented in a banner to be hung in front of the Rebecca Johnson Apartments, at the high-traffic intersection at Jackson and California, until 2027. This sponsorship also includes admission for 1 to the event.

Logo/Name on Screen at Benefit
$500

Your brand will be acknowledged multiple times throughout the night in the event's looping digital presentation. This sponsorship also includes admission for 1 to the event.

Sponsor A Bed - Teresa's Interim Housing
$1,200

Teresa’s Interim Housing is a 120-day program focused on helping women transition from homelessness to permanent housing. By sponsoring one of the 10 beds in Teresa’s Interim Housing, you provide a springboard out of homelessness to security and stability. This sponsorship includes admission for 1 to the event.

Sponsor A Bed - Dolores' Safe Haven
$1,200

Dolores’ Safe Haven provides specialized, permanent shelter for women with severe mental illness. By sponsoring one of the 15 beds in Safe Haven, you help a woman to maintain stability, no matter what struggles she faces. This sponsorship includes admission for 1 to the event.

Add a donation for Deborah's Place

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!