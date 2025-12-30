Sponsor Opening Doors 2026

Hosted by
Your brand is presented right alongside ours, highlighted in every key moment of the evening! This sponsorship also includes admission for 4 to the event.
You’ll get in front of thousands of our supporters as soon as we start promoting this event. This sponsorship also includes admission for 3 to the event.
Your brand will appear in everyone's photos from the big night! You also have the opportunity to provide 2 custom props featuring your logo or other brand assets to make an even bigger splash at the photobooth. This sponsorship includes admission for 3 to the event.
Your brand will be publicly represented in a banner to be hung in front of the Rebecca Johnson Apartments, at the high-traffic intersection at Jackson and California, until 2027. This sponsorship also includes admission for 1 to the event.
Your brand will be acknowledged multiple times throughout the night in the event's looping digital presentation. This sponsorship also includes admission for 1 to the event.
Teresa’s Interim Housing is a 120-day program focused on helping women transition from homelessness to permanent housing. By sponsoring one of the 10 beds in Teresa’s Interim Housing, you provide a springboard out of homelessness to security and stability. This sponsorship includes admission for 1 to the event.
Dolores’ Safe Haven provides specialized, permanent shelter for women with severe mental illness. By sponsoring one of the 15 beds in Safe Haven, you help a woman to maintain stability, no matter what struggles she faces. This sponsorship includes admission for 1 to the event.
