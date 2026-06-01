Opening Doors 2026: What We Build Together

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You will receive a certificate for 4 North Goal tickets to a regular season Chicago Stars FC 2026 Home Match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Redemption details are included on the certificate. Tickets must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to kickoff, and are subject to availability.
You will receive four Suite tickets to watch the Indiana Fever face off against the LA Sparks on June 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Enjoy an unbeatable view of the game, along with all the amenities that a Suite entails (theater-style seats, TVs, food/drink service, exclusive dining options, and more!).
Our team will pass your info to their team (lookout for an email from us). In addition to your name and email, we require a VALID Ticketmaster account. Your tickets will appear on your account the week of the event.
Get your legs ready for the beach with this $1500 gift certificate towards varicose/spider vein treatment, courtesy of Dr. Sal Yunez at Vein Care Specialists (712 N Dearborn St).
Our team will reach out to you for mailing instructions.
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