Opening Night - Athens Rock Lobsters!!!

Tickets include a group photo, cheering from the High Five Tunnel and center ice seating! All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All players need to be registered for the 2024 - 2025 season.
Bench Buddy Pass
$10
Give your NEGA hockey player a night they’ll never forget! With this exclusive pass, your player can sit in the team box or penalty box during warm-ups with . (Limited availability—NEGA players only accompanied by one of our coaches) *You must also purchase a ticket.
Parents
$20
Parents are eligible for our discounted tickets too! Seating is center ice on first come, first serve basis.
