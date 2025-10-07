Opepo Parents Association

About the memberships

Opepo Parents Association's Enrichment & Supply Fees

Full Supporter
$200

Valid for one year

Covers the full enrichment and supply costs for your child. Thank you for helping sustain all of OPEPO’s wonderful activities and materials!

Community Supporter
$150

Valid for one year

Scholarship Rate - Covers most program costs while helping OPEPO remain accessible for all families. Your generosity keeps our shared experiences strong.


Shared Supporter
$100

Valid for one year

Scholarship Rate - Covers half of the annual program costs. Your contribution supports both your child’s learning and the broader classroom community.

Assisted Supporter
$50

Valid for one year

Scholarship Rate - Covers part of your child’s program expenses. We’re grateful for your participation and commitment to keeping OPEPO thriving for every student.

Full Scholarship Request
Free

Valid for one year

Full Scholarship - We’re glad your family is part of OPEPO. Scholarships ensure that every child can join in all activities, regardless of financial circumstances.

