Opera of the Plains Second Annual Gala Silent Auction

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Cozy up with this charming Valentine-themed set featuring a beautiful Juliska mug set paired with Sweet Shop Bragg’s chocolates. Perfect for sharing a warm drink with someone special or treating yourself to a little everyday luxury.
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Capture meaningful memories with a family photo session from Walkin R Photography. This certificate includes a 30-minute session and 30+ edited images. A wonderful way to preserve this season of life.
Valid through December 31, 2026. Cannot be redeemed for cash.
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Indulge in a little self-care with this thoughtfully curated spa basket from The Scarlet Door. Includes a fashion scarf, gemstone necklace and earrings, luxury soap set, and a spa gift card for a facial. Relaxation and style in one beautiful package.
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Refresh and glow with a 30-minute facial from Esthetics by Aubrey. This treatment includes double cleanse, exfoliation, toner, mask, SPF, moisturizer, lip product, and LED light therapy for radiant skin.
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Enjoy a classic Panhandle tradition with four tickets to TEXAS! The Outdoor Musical. A fun summer evening of music, history, and outdoor entertainment for the whole family.
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Add charm to your outdoor space with this handcrafted decorative gourd birdhouse from iCraft – Oh My Gourd. A unique accent piece that’s both functional and artistic.
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Unwind and savor the moment with this Wine Down with Whiskey basket. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection whiskey, this basket is perfect for a cozy night in, casual entertaining, or gifting to someone who enjoys both bold and smooth flavors.
Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.
Starting bid
Celebrate Texas-style with this Taste of Texas Vodka basket. Featuring a selection centered around vodka, this basket is perfect for mixing cocktails, entertaining guests, or stocking your home bar with a Texas-inspired twist.
Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.
Starting bid
Everything you need to elevate your grilling and smoking game. This “Low and Slow” basket includes a variety of seasonings, sauces, tools, accessories, wood chips, beer for flavoring, BBQ gloves, skewers, and meat claws — a must-have for any pitmaster.
Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening in with this wine Valentine basket, featuring carefully selected wine and chocolate designed to complement each other beautifully. Ideal for entertaining or gifting.
Must be 21+ to bid and purchase.
Starting bid
Take outdoor cooking to the next level with this electronic smoker, generously donated by D.E. Rice Construction. Easy to use and perfect for slow-cooked meats full of rich, smoky flavor — a standout auction item.
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A classic favorite, this Crown Royal Essentials basket includes everything needed to enjoy this iconic spirit. A great option for Crown Royal fans or anyone looking for a simple, high-value basket.
Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.
Starting bid
You choose, one regular size Flight or two mini flights! Four half hours of your favorite wines here at BarZ Winery!
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This rich white is perfect for celebration! With its bright aroma and delicate taste, this Roussane will be sure to satisfy you and your guests!
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This serene still life captures a quiet moment of reflection, featuring a polished copper teapot, fresh lemons, and softly draped linens rendered with remarkable realism. Known for his masterful use of light and texture, Dalhart Windberg invites the viewer into a timeless scene of warmth and calm. A beautiful addition to any home or collection, perfect for lovers of classic realism and fine craftsmanship. Approximately 24" x 36"
Starting bid
This luminous still life features a crystal wine glass and soft white rose, rendered with Windberg’s signature realism and mastery of light. Subtle reflections and rich shadows create a mood of quiet sophistication and timeless beauty. A striking yet understated piece that adds elegance to any space.
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