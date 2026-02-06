Opera of the Plains

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Opera of the Plains

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Opera of the Plains Second Annual Gala Silent Auction

Little Brown House - Juliska Mug Set & Braggs Chocolate item
Little Brown House - Juliska Mug Set & Braggs Chocolate
$35

Starting bid

Cozy up with this charming Valentine-themed set featuring a beautiful Juliska mug set paired with Sweet Shop Bragg’s chocolates. Perfect for sharing a warm drink with someone special or treating yourself to a little everyday luxury.

Walking R Photography - Family Photo Session item
Walking R Photography - Family Photo Session
$80

Starting bid

Capture meaningful memories with a family photo session from Walkin R Photography. This certificate includes a 30-minute session and 30+ edited images. A wonderful way to preserve this season of life.
Valid through December 31, 2026. Cannot be redeemed for cash.

The Scarlet Door Spa Gift Basket item
The Scarlet Door Spa Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Indulge in a little self-care with this thoughtfully curated spa basket from The Scarlet Door. Includes a fashion scarf, gemstone necklace and earrings, luxury soap set, and a spa gift card for a facial. Relaxation and style in one beautiful package.

Esthetics by Aubreigh - Glow & Go Facial, LED Light Therapy item
Esthetics by Aubreigh - Glow & Go Facial, LED Light Therapy
$20

Starting bid

Refresh and glow with a 30-minute facial from Esthetics by Aubrey. This treatment includes double cleanse, exfoliation, toner, mask, SPF, moisturizer, lip product, and LED light therapy for radiant skin.

TEXAS! The Outdoor Musical Tickets item
TEXAS! The Outdoor Musical Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic Panhandle tradition with four tickets to TEXAS! The Outdoor Musical. A fun summer evening of music, history, and outdoor entertainment for the whole family.

Oh My Gourd! Decorative Bird House item
Oh My Gourd! Decorative Bird House
$10

Starting bid

Add charm to your outdoor space with this handcrafted decorative gourd birdhouse from iCraft – Oh My Gourd. A unique accent piece that’s both functional and artistic.

Wine Down with Whiskey Basket item
Wine Down with Whiskey Basket
$50

Starting bid

Unwind and savor the moment with this Wine Down with Whiskey basket. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection whiskey, this basket is perfect for a cozy night in, casual entertaining, or gifting to someone who enjoys both bold and smooth flavors.

Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.

Taste of Texas Vodka Basket item
Taste of Texas Vodka Basket
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate Texas-style with this Taste of Texas Vodka basket. Featuring a selection centered around vodka, this basket is perfect for mixing cocktails, entertaining guests, or stocking your home bar with a Texas-inspired twist.

Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.

Low and Slow Gift Basket item
Low and Slow Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

Everything you need to elevate your grilling and smoking game. This “Low and Slow” basket includes a variety of seasonings, sauces, tools, accessories, wood chips, beer for flavoring, BBQ gloves, skewers, and meat claws — a must-have for any pitmaster.

Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.

Wine for your Valentine Basket item
Wine for your Valentine Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening in with this wine Valentine basket, featuring carefully selected wine and chocolate designed to complement each other beautifully. Ideal for entertaining or gifting.

Must be 21+ to bid and purchase.

Electronic Smoker item
Electronic Smoker
$90

Starting bid

Take outdoor cooking to the next level with this electronic smoker, generously donated by D.E. Rice Construction. Easy to use and perfect for slow-cooked meats full of rich, smoky flavor — a standout auction item.

Crown Royal Essentials Basket item
Crown Royal Essentials Basket
$20

Starting bid

A classic favorite, this Crown Royal Essentials basket includes everything needed to enjoy this iconic spirit. A great option for Crown Royal fans or anyone looking for a simple, high-value basket.

Must be 21+ to bid and purchase. Images shown are representative; actual contents may vary.

BarZ Winery Flight Gift Certificate item
BarZ Winery Flight Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

You choose, one regular size Flight or two mini flights! Four half hours of your favorite wines here at BarZ Winery!

Rousanne 2023 White Wine - Off Dry item
Rousanne 2023 White Wine - Off Dry
$15

Starting bid

This rich white is perfect for celebration! With its bright aroma and delicate taste, this Roussane will be sure to satisfy you and your guests!

Tea Time Reflections by Dalhart Windberg Double-signed print item
Tea Time Reflections by Dalhart Windberg Double-signed print
$40

Starting bid

This serene still life captures a quiet moment of reflection, featuring a polished copper teapot, fresh lemons, and softly draped linens rendered with remarkable realism. Known for his masterful use of light and texture, Dalhart Windberg invites the viewer into a timeless scene of warmth and calm. A beautiful addition to any home or collection, perfect for lovers of classic realism and fine craftsmanship. Approximately 24" x 36"

Opalescent Images by Dalhart Windberg Double-signed print item
Opalescent Images by Dalhart Windberg Double-signed print
$40

Starting bid

This luminous still life features a crystal wine glass and soft white rose, rendered with Windberg’s signature realism and mastery of light. Subtle reflections and rich shadows create a mood of quiet sophistication and timeless beauty. A striking yet understated piece that adds elegance to any space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!