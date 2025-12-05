Operation Friendship Of America Inc

Operation Friendship Grafton Chapter Annual Holiday Raffle 2025

A single chance to win your favorite holiday basket!
$5

A simple, joyful way to enter! One ticket gives you one chance to win one of our 12 Baskets of Holiday Happiness. Perfect if you want to join the fun or gift a little good cheer.

5 Tickets
$22
This includes 5 tickets

Go all-in on holiday happiness! This bundle saves you 12% with the opportunity to increase your chances or win in multiple baskets.

10 Tickets
$40
This includes 10 tickets

Our most popular bundle! Ten tickets give you a 20% discount. You save $10...A perfect choice if you’ve got your eye on a specific basket (or several!).

20 Tickets
$75
This includes 20 tickets

Go all-in on holiday happiness! This bundle gives you the biggest savings at 25% discount and the best odds. Perfect for super supporters who want to maximize impact while maximizing chances to win.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!