Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities
Presenting Sponsor for Winter Wonderland (Good for 2 Years)
$5,000
Winter Wonderland is a brand-new event coming to Oakley Park, November 14–16, 2025. Designed to feel like a Hallmark movie come to life, it will be the perfect destination to kick off the holiday season with food, shopping, s’mores, ice skating, and family fun. We are offering an exclusive opportunity for ONE business to be the Presenting Sponsor — and secure naming rights for the next two years. This sponsorship will be a first come, first served opportunity. As the Presenting Sponsor, your business name will appear alongside all event mentions in news stories, social media, and marketing as:
“Winter Wonderland, Presented by Operation Hallmark & [Your Business]!”
You’ll also receive:
Exclusive access to an RV, generously sponsored by Reineke RV, for your use throughout the event weekend — perfect for distributing promotional items, showcasing products, or relaxing between activities.
Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
Premium logo placement across all event marketing
Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
Winter Wonderland is a brand-new event coming to Oakley Park, November 14–16, 2025. Designed to feel like a Hallmark movie come to life, it will be the perfect destination to kick off the holiday season with food, shopping, s’mores, ice skating, and family fun. We are offering an exclusive opportunity for ONE business to be the Presenting Sponsor — and secure naming rights for the next two years. This sponsorship will be a first come, first served opportunity. As the Presenting Sponsor, your business name will appear alongside all event mentions in news stories, social media, and marketing as:
“Winter Wonderland, Presented by Operation Hallmark & [Your Business]!”
You’ll also receive:
Exclusive access to an RV, generously sponsored by Reineke RV, for your use throughout the event weekend — perfect for distributing promotional items, showcasing products, or relaxing between activities.
Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
Premium logo placement across all event marketing
Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
Operation Hallmark Gold Sponsor (Good for 1 Year)
$3,000
-Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
-Top-Tier logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
-Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
-Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
-Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
-Logo represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts
-Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
-Top-Tier logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
-Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
-Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
-Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
-Logo represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts
Operation Hallmark Silver Sponsor (Good for 1 Year)
$1,500
-Logo placed on Merchant Glass House
-Logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
-Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
-Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
-Logo represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts
-Logo placed on Merchant Glass House
-Logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
-Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
-Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
-Logo represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts
Operation Hallmark Bronze Sponsor (Good for 1 Year)
$750
-Business name placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events/projects
-Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Bronze Sponsors
-Business name represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts
-Business name placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events/projects
-Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Bronze Sponsors
-Business name represented on Winter Wonderland t-shirts