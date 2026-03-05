Ivo Sanders American Legion Post 120

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Ivo Sanders American Legion Post 120

About this event

Operation Loudon Strong - Supporting Local First Responders 2026

10769 Lee Hwy

Loudon, TN 37774, USA

TEAM Obstacle Challege
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

TEAM Ticket includes 4 wrist-bands and 4 event t-shirts. T-shirts for Team Registrations received after the Early Bird Deadline of 8pm Aug 2nd may not be available for pick-up at check-in the day of the event. If your t-shirts are not ready the primary contact will receive an email when the t-shirts are available for pick-up at the American Legion. Please donate an additional $3 per 2XL and $6 per 3XL your team will order.

Booth Registration - Sale Booth
$20

Booths selling items must be pre-approved. Please email Operation Loudon Strong PRIOR to submitting this.

T-Shirt
$25

Purchase an Operation Loudon Strong T-Shirt. Be sure to select your size!

Add a donation for Ivo Sanders American Legion Post 120

$

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