Operation Loudon Strong - Supporting Local First Responders 2026

TEAM Ticket includes 4 wrist-bands and 4 event t-shirts. T-shirts for Team Registrations received after the Early Bird Deadline of 8pm Aug 2nd may not be available for pick-up at check-in the day of the event. If your t-shirts are not ready the primary contact will receive an email when the t-shirts are available for pick-up at the American Legion. Please donate an additional $3 per 2XL and $6 per 3XL your team will order.