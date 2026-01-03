Operation Magic Muster: Business/Organzation Sponsorships

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About this event
Helps cover meals and travel-day support so military-connected women aren’t forced to choose between nourishment and affordability. Practical support that says: you are cared for here.
Recognition:
Offsets the lodging portion at Shades of Green, helping a military-connected woman stay in a safe, mission-aligned space built for the military community.
Recognition:
Provides meaningful support toward a participant’s core costs—tickets, lodging, and transportation—reducing the financial pressure that keeps many women from saying yes. Supports tickets + lodging/transport gap for one participant (partial full-seat support).
Recognition:
Sponsors one woman at our recommended “all-in” target. This level helps cover the real-life costs that make the trip possible; so a woman can attend without carrying the financial weight alone.
Recognition:
Strengthens the overall sponsorship fund and helps support multiple women through travel costs, logistical needs, and program stability. Leadership-level impact.
Recognition:
Creates multi-seat support and provides a stable foundation for airfare and barrier removal, helping more women access rest, safety, and sisterhood fully supported.
Recognition:
Choose this option to sponsor Operation Magic Muster with a custom amount.
Your sponsorship directly helps remove financial barriers for military-connected women by covering costs such as:
If you’d like your sponsorship directed to a specific purpose, please add a note at checkout, or we will apply your gift where it is most needed.
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