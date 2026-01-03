Rise Beyond Her Foundation

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Rise Beyond Her Foundation

About this event

Operation Magic Muster: Business/Organzation Sponsorships

Florida

USA

Bronze: Meals Support Sponsor item
Bronze: Meals Support Sponsor
$250

Helps cover meals and travel-day support so military-connected women aren’t forced to choose between nourishment and affordability. Practical support that says: you are cared for here.


Recognition:

  • Sponsor listed on our website sponsor page (name/logo)
  • Thank-you post on Facebook/Instagram (group sponsor round-up)
  • E-receipt for tax purposes
Silver: Lodging Support Sponsor item
Silver: Lodging Support Sponsor
$500

Offsets the lodging portion at Shades of Green, helping a military-connected woman stay in a safe, mission-aligned space built for the military community.


Recognition:

  • Everything in Bronze
  • Logo included on Operation Magic Muster digital sponsor graphic
  • Dedicated social media thank-you (tagged if applicable)
Gold: Core Support Sponsor item
Gold: Core Support Sponsor
$1,000

Provides meaningful support toward a participant’s core costs—tickets, lodging, and transportation—reducing the financial pressure that keeps many women from saying yes. Supports tickets + lodging/transport gap for one participant (partial full-seat support).


Recognition:

  • Everything in Silver
  • Logo featured on sponsor section of the Operation Magic Muster event page
  • Option to include a short message (1–2 sentences) in participant welcome email
Platinum: Sponsor a Full Seat item
Platinum: Sponsor a Full Seat
$1,500

Sponsors one woman at our recommended “all-in” target. This level helps cover the real-life costs that make the trip possible; so a woman can attend without carrying the financial weight alone.


Recognition:

  • Everything in Gold
  • Dedicated spotlight post (single sponsor feature)
  • Logo on printed sponsor thank-you signage (if printed materials are used)
Presenting Partner: Mission Partner Sponsor item
Presenting Partner: Mission Partner Sponsor
$2,500

Strengthens the overall sponsorship fund and helps support multiple women through travel costs, logistical needs, and program stability. Leadership-level impact.


Recognition:

  • Everything in Platinum
  • Named as a Presenting Partner on website + event page
  • 1 short video thank-you (or written spotlight) shared on social media
Legacy Partner: Freedom to Exhale Sponsor item
Legacy Partner: Freedom to Exhale Sponsor
$5,000

Creates multi-seat support and provides a stable foundation for airfare and barrier removal, helping more women access rest, safety, and sisterhood fully supported.


Recognition:

  • Everything in Presenting Partner
  • Top placement on sponsor page and sponsor graphics
  • Invitation for a representative to attend a Rise Beyond Her community appreciation event (if applicable)
Custom Sponsorship Amount (Other) item
Custom Sponsorship Amount (Other)
Pay what you can

Choose this option to sponsor Operation Magic Muster with a custom amount.

Your sponsorship directly helps remove financial barriers for military-connected women by covering costs such as:

  • Full Seat Sponsorship ($1,500 target)
  • Disney tickets ($405)
  • Lodging support (Shades of Green estimates: $368–$514)
  • Ground transportation ($45–$55)
  • Airfare and travel-day needs
  • General trip support fund (where needed most)

If you’d like your sponsorship directed to a specific purpose, please add a note at checkout, or we will apply your gift where it is most needed.

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