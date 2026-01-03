Operation Magic Muster: Business/Organzation Sponsorships

Choose this option to sponsor Operation Magic Muster with a custom amount.

Your sponsorship directly helps remove financial barriers for military-connected women by covering costs such as:

Full Seat Sponsorship ($1,500 target)

Disney tickets ($405)

Lodging support (Shades of Green estimates: $368–$514)

Ground transportation ($45–$55)

Airfare and travel-day needs

General trip support fund (where needed most)

If you’d like your sponsorship directed to a specific purpose, please add a note at checkout, or we will apply your gift where it is most needed.