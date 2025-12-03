The Prospect KC

Hosted by

The Prospect KC

About this event

Operation Meatball

Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center 3700 Woodland Ave

KCMO

Group Admission for the 4:30 dinner
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is first-come, first-served and will provide. Please reserve these tickets for families or groups larger than 3

Single Admission for the 4:30 dinner
Free

This ticket is first-come, first-served and will provide a single ticket. Please only select these if your party is 2 or fewer

Group Admission for the 6:30 dinner
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is first-come, first-served. Please reserve these tickets for families or groups larger than 3

Single Admission for the 6:30 dinner (Copy)
Free

This ticket is first-come, first-served and will provide a single ticket. Please only select these if your party is 2 or fewer

Add a donation for The Prospect KC

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