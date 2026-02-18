The Dane Foundation Inc

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The Dane Foundation Inc

About this shop

Operation Name An Elf 2026

NEWBIE ELF 1 item
NEWBIE ELF 1
$25

Newbie Elf stands right at the entrance of the North Pole Village. His bright smile ensuring every visitor feels the warmth of the holiday spirit from the moment they arrive. He loves greeting each guest with a personalized candy cane and a map of accessible adventures.

MIKO item
MIKO
$25

Miko loves crafting adaptive toys with his magical hammer, ensuring every child can enjoy playtime to the fullest. In order to start work at the North Pole, Thank you Stephen Miller for naming Miko!

NEWBIE ELF 3 item
NEWBIE ELF 3
$25

Newbie Elf designs playful puppets, using them to create engaging puppet shows that captivate children of all abilities.

NEWBIE ELF 4 item
NEWBIE ELF 4
$25

Newbie Elf 4 decorates wheelchairs and walkers with festive flair, making mobility aids a source of delight and pride. In order to start work, #4 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 5 item
NEWBIE ELF 5
$25

Newbie Elf captures the beauty of the night sky, sharing her love of astronomy and stars through accessible stargazing events. There will be a new star for & a thank you for buyer giving this elf a great name!

NEWBIE ELF 6 item
NEWBIE ELF 6
$25

Newbie Elf is a swift delivery agent, carrying adaptive gifts and sensory toys to children worldwide with surprising speed and agility. He will put a good word in with Santa for you.

NEWBIE ELF 7 item
NEWBIE ELF 7
$25

Newbie Elf gathers spices from around the world, teaching children the wonders of cooking with unique flavors.

NEWBIE ELF 8 item
NEWBIE ELF 8
$25

Newbie Elf brews comforting tea blends, sharing warmth and relaxation with children in days needing extra care. She is going to brew a special tea gift as a thank you for giving her such a great name!

NEWBIE ELF 9 item
NEWBIE ELF 9
$25

Newbie Elf 9 is a jokester who loves to spread laughter, telling jokes that bring smiles to the faces of children everywhere.In order to start work, #9 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 10 item
NEWBIE ELF 10
$25

Newbie Elf 10 concocts magical bubbles, creating a world of shimmering joy that every child can interact with..In order to start work, # 10 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 11 item
NEWBIE ELF 11
$25

Newbie Elf is a candy craftsman! Thanks to you, all will have enough candy for all the kids this holiday!

NEWBIE ELF 12 item
NEWBIE ELF 12
$25

Newbie Elf has one of Santa's magical looking globes. His job is to see the children, and decide if they go on the naughty or nice list.

NEWBIE ELF 13 item
NEWBIE ELF 13
$25

Newbie Elf loves creating ornaments and decorating the North Pole.

NEWBIE ELF 14 item
NEWBIE ELF 14
$25

Newbie Elf is passionate about storytelling, creating audiobooks that captivate and entertain children of all abilities.

NEWBIE ELF 15 item
NEWBIE ELF 15
$25

Newbie Elf plays music on his drum, inviting all children to experience the joy of creating beautiful sounds together.

NEWBIE ELF 16 item
NEWBIE ELF 16
$25

Newbie Elf 16 sets up sensory-friendly meet-and-greets, giving all children the chance to interact with Santa and the other elves. In order to start work, #16 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 17 item
NEWBIE ELF 17
$25

Newbie Elf 17 is part of the candy corps. Making tasty treats is his gift! In order to start work, #17 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 18 item
NEWBIE ELF 18
$25

Newbie Elf 18 loves to spread Christmas cheer throughout the North Pole. In order to start work, #18 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 19 item
NEWBIE ELF 19
$25

Newbie Elf 19 wraps gifts at the North Pole. His brother Newbie Elf 6 is a present wrapper too! In order to start work, #19 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 20 item
NEWBIE ELF 20
$25

Newbie Elf 20 loves crafting adaptive toys with his magical hammer, ensuring every child can enjoy playtime to the fullest.In order to start work, #20 needs you to give an official elf name!

EVANGELINE DANCELLA item
EVANGELINE DANCELLA
$25

Evangeline Dancella, the Dancing Elf dances and is hosting inclusive dance parties so all children can experience the magic of movement. She is dancing with joy grateful for her name granted by Kim Musgrave!

NEWBIE ELF 22 item
NEWBIE ELF 22
$25

Newbie Elf 22 bakes with love, designing accessible cooking kits to inspire young chefs with disabilities to create delicious treats.In order to start work, #22 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 23 item
NEWBIE ELF 23
$25

Newbie Elf 23 sews adaptive clothing, ensuring that children with disabilities can dress in comfort and style.In order to start work, #23 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 24 item
NEWBIE ELF 24
$25

Newbie Elf loves organizing sensory-friendly holiday events, where every child can enjoy the festivities in a comfortable setting. 24 In order to start work, #24 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elf 25 item
Workshop Elf 25
$50

Workshop Elf 25 engineers gadgets and gizmos, making sure every child has access to tools that spark curiosity and learning.In order to start work, #25 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elves 26 item
Workshop Elves 26
$50

Workshop Elves 26 are twins creates magical art kits, filled with adaptive tools so every child can unleash their inner artist..In order to start work, #26 needs you to give an official elf name good for two!

Workshop Elf 27 item
Workshop Elf 27
$50

Workshop Elf 27 conducts choirs of joyful voices, where children with disabilities can sing their hearts out in unison.In order to start work, #27 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Snow Elf 28 item
Workshop Snow Elf 28
$50

Workshop Snow Elf 28 keeps all the full of snow so the elves can do their best work. In order to start work, #28 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elf 29 item
Workshop Elf 29
$50

Workshop Elf 29 designs calming wind chimes that create soothing melodies, bringing peace to children's environments. In order to start work, #29 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elf 30 item
Workshop Elf 30
$50

Workshop Elf 30 builds soft, starlit tents that provide safe, comforting spaces for children to explore and dream. In order to start work, #30 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elves 31 item
Workshop Elves 31
$50

Workshop Elves 31 are twins that work together in the shop sewing stuffed animals, each with unique features to comfort and befriend kids facing challenges. In order to start work, #31 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Sno Elf 32 item
Workshop Sno Elf 32
$50

Workshop Sno Elf 32 stays close to Yeti Elf to keep an eye out for the best snow for snowmen and snow globes! In order to start work, #32 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elf 33 item
Workshop Elf 33
$50

Workshop Elf 33 crafts fairy lights that brighten rooms and spirits alike, offering a touch of magic to children in need.In order to start work, #33 needs you to give an official elf name!

Workshop Elf 34 item
Workshop Elf 34
$50

Workshop Elf 34 lights up the winter skies with dazzling displays, creating visual spectacles that enchant and include every child. In order to start work, #34 needs you to give an official elf name!

NEWBIE ELF 35 item
NEWBIE ELF 35
$50

Newbie Elf 35 organizes fashion shows where every child gets to shine, expressing their unique style and personality.

Workshop Elf 36 item
Workshop Elf 36
$50

Workshop Elf 36 draws and animates stories where children of all abilities are heroes, inspiring confidence and imagination.
In order to start work, #36 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 37 item
Specialty Elf 37
$75

Specialty Elf 37 creates accessible skating experiences, ensuring every child can enjoy the excitement of gliding on ice.In order to start work, #37 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elves 38 item
Specialty Elves 38
$75

Specialty Elves 38 write enchanting bedtime stories, weaving tales of wonder that calm and encourage sweet dreams for all.In order to start work, #38 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 39 + Snowdeer item
Specialty Elf 39 + Snowdeer
$75

Specialty Elf 39 & snowdeer work together swirls together magical scents, creating calming aromatherapy kits to soothe and delight children of all needs. In order to start work, #39 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 40 item
Specialty Elf 40
$75

Specialty Elf 40 is in charge of the video game creation. He is careful to design them with accessibility in mind. In order to start work, #40 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 41 item
Specialty Elf 41
$75

Specialty Elf 41 tends to the enchanted garden, where she grows sensory plants to delight and soothe children with diverse needs. In order to start work, #41 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 42 item
Specialty Elf 42
$75

Specialty Elf 42 shapes wondrous sculptures, crafting pieces that are tactile and engaging for children of all abilities. In order to start work, #42 needs you to give an official elf name!

JESSE ABLEMEISTER item
JESSE ABLEMEISTER
$75

Jesse Ablemeister hosts inclusive game days, adapting classic games so that everyone can join the fun. Jesse is starting the games today thanks to Kim Musgrave giving him a name!

Specialty Elf 44 item
Specialty Elf 44
$75

Specialty Elf 44 creates accessible skating experiences, ensuring every child can enjoy the excitement of gliding on ice. In order to start work, #44 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 45 item
Specialty Elf 45
$75

Specialty Elf 45 organizes vibrant arts and crafts workshops where every child can express themselves regardless of ability. In order to start work, #45 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 46 item
Specialty Elf 46
$75

Specialty Elf 46 designs winter wonderland experiences, adapting activities so everyone can enjoy the snowy fun. In order to start work, #46 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 47 item
Specialty Elf 47
$75

Specialty Elf 47 pens joyful scripts for plays, encouraging children to express themselves through drama and imagination.In order to start work, #47 needs you to give an official elf name!

Specialty Elf 48 item
Specialty Elf 48
$75

Specialty Elf 48 facilitates fun fishing trips, making adaptations so every child experiences the thrill of a catch.In order to start work, #48 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 49 item
Master Elf 49
$100

Master Elf 49 is one of Santa's most trusted supervisors and his best friend! In order to start work, #49 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 50 item
Master Elf 50
$100

Master Elf 50 is Mrs. Claus's best friend and she also takes great care of the elves. In order to start work, #50 needs you to give her an official elf name!

Master Elf 51 item
Master Elf 51
$100

Master Elf 51 constructs inclusive playgrounds, where children of all abilities can play side by side.In order to start work, #51 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 52 item
Master Elf 52
$100

Master Elf 52 organizes inclusive talent shows where every child gets a spotlight to showcase their unique gifts. In order to start work, #52 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 53 item
Master Elf 53
$100

Master Elf 53 is the head of the elf broadcasting system. He makes sure everyone has the latest in the North Pole. In order to start work, #53 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 55 item
Master Elf 55
$100

Master Elf 55 is in charge of Santa's toy inventory. He knows what toys are ready to go, what toys need to be built, and what toys are missing from the list. In order to start work, #55 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 56 item
Master Elf 56
$100

In Master Elf 56 is the North Pole's favorite chef! He makes sure the food is healthy, and there are always cookies for Santa! In order to start work, #56 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 57 item
Master Elf 57
$100

Master Elf 57 keeps the Pole running on time. Organization is a superpower! In order to start work, #57 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 58 item
Master Elf 58
$100

Master Elf 58 is in charge of elf employment. He makes sure the right elves are doing the right jobs. In order to start work, #58 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 59 item
Master Elf 59
$100

Master Elf 59 is in charge of the Pole's bakery, making sure that there are plenty of sweet things to share! In order to start work, #59 needs you to give an official elf name!

Master Elf 60 item
Master Elf 60
$100

Master Elf 60 is the head of elf fashions. Each year the new elf looks are made and similar clothes are made for the dolls too! order to start work, #60 needs you to give an official elf name!

Meerkat Elf A item
Meerkat Elf A
$50

Meerkat Elf A quickly moves around the Pole to make sure everyone is safe & sound. In order to start work, Meerkat Elf needs you to give an official elf name!

Reindeer Elf B item
Reindeer Elf B
$50

Reindeer Elf B loves flying wheelchair-accessible sleighs, making sure that all children can get the ride of their dreams.In order to start work, Reindeer Elf B needs you to give an official elf name!

Piggy Elf C item
Piggy Elf C
$50

Piggy Elf C loves to bake aromatic apple pies, sharing the joy of baking and eating together with everyone.In order to start work, Piggy Elf C needs you to give an official elf name!

Baby Bear Elf D item
Baby Bear Elf D
$50

Baby Bear Elf D scampers through the toy workshop, double-checking that every toy has been adapted to bring smiles to children with disabilities. In order to start work, Baby Bear Elf D needs you to give an official elf name!

Gorilla-la-la Elf E item
Gorilla-la-la Elf E
$50

Gorilla-la-la Elf E uses his gentle strength to move and set up special equipment, making the North Pole accessible and welcoming to all.In order to start work, Gorilla Elf E needs you to give an official elf name!

BELLA BOO item
BELLA BOO
$50

Bella Boo is always ready with a wagging tail, & warm nose, guiding children through sensory tours of the North Pole with her gentle, reassuring presence. She is grateful for her name granted by Jim Smith!

Baby Monkey Elf G item
Baby Monkey Elf G
$50

Baby Money Elf G is a jokester who loves to spread laughter, telling jokes that bring smiles to the faces of children everywhere.In order to start work, Baby Monkey Elf needs you to give an official elf name!

Owl Elf H item
Owl Elf H
$50

Owl Elf H uses her keen sight to oversee Santa's inclusive toy workshop, ensuring that every creation meets the needs of all children.In order to start work, Owl Elf H needs you to give an official elf name!

Baby Elephant I item
Baby Elephant I
$50

Baby Elephant Elf I hangs out during quiet playtimes, encouraging children to slow down, savor each moment, and engage with sensory-rich activities at their own pace.In order to start work, Baby Elephant Elf I needs you to give an official elf name!

Rabbit Elf J item
Rabbit Elf J
$50

Rabbit Elf J hops around, leaving trails of glittering lights that lead to accessible paths where children can explore and discover safely.In order to start work, Rabbit Elf J needs you to give her an official elf name!

Baby Reindeer K item
Baby Reindeer K
$50

Baby Reindeer Elf K crafts soft, tactile toys, providing comforting companions for children who benefit from additional sensory support.In order to start work, Baby Reindeer K needs you to give her an official elf name!

Panda Elf L item
Panda Elf L
$100

Panda Elf L likes to use his strength to build accessible igloos and winter play areas, ensuring every child can experience the magic of the snowy North Pole..In order to start work, Panda Elf L needs you to give her an official elf name!

Bug Elf N item
Bug Elf N
$100

Bug Elf N is one of the smallest of Santa's friends. He takes care of the grass and winter flowers. In order to start work, Bug Elf N needs you to give her an official elf name!

Yetti Elf O item
Yetti Elf O
$100

Yeti Elf O uses his towering height and gentle nature to clear paths through the snow, ensuring that every child can explore the North Pole's winter wonderland safely and without barriers. With a heart as warm as his fluffy white fur,In order to start work, Yeti Elf O needs you to give him an official elf name!

Penguin P item
Penguin P
$100

Penguin Elf P slides on ice with ease, hosting inclusive ice-skating parties where every child can join in the frosty fun.In order to start work, Penguin P needs you to give her an official elf name!

Bitty Elf Q item
Bitty Elf Q
$100

Bitty Monkey can swing from the Pole's trees gathering bobbles and bows for the presents. In order to start work, Bitty Monkey Q needs you to give her an official elf name!

MIKO item
MIKO
$100

Miko guards the reindeer's barn and makes sure they are always safe & cozy. Miko can start working thanks to Stephen Miller!

Kitty Elf S item
Kitty Elf S
$100

Kitty is the teacher of the mice team that helps clean the workshop! She makes sure they have everything they need! In order to start work, Kitty Elf S needs you to give her an official elf name!

Reindeer Elf T item
Reindeer Elf T
$100

This reindeer is responsible for teaching holiday cheer to the reindeer team! In order to start work, Reindeer Elf T needs you to give her an official elf name!

Sloth Elf U item
Sloth Elf U
$100

It isn't Christmas without a sloth! His job is to make sure no one is missed on Santa's list. That takes alot of time! In order to start work, Sloth Elf U needs you to give her an official elf name!

Piglet Elf V item
Piglet Elf V
$100

This little piglet spreads joy and jokes all of the Pole! In order to start work, Piglet Elf V needs you to give her an official elf name!

Dragon Elf W item
Dragon Elf W
$100

There's so much Christmas magic, so of course there's a dragon to keep the fires warm and cozy! In order to start work, Dragon Elf W needs you to give her an official elf name!

Santa item
Santa
$2,500

It's Santa Clause!

Santa Too item
Santa Too
$2,500

It's Santa...what more can you say?

Mrs. Clause item
Mrs. Clause
$2,500

What can you say...it's Mr.s Clause!! How did she and Santa meet?

Santas Bag of Toys item
Santas Bag of Toys
$500

Santa's bag goes with him on Christmas Eve and is an important tool of the season. What do you think is it's story?

Santa's Hat item
Santa's Hat
$500

This is Santa's magic hat. Rumor has it this is what makes him the Big Guy at the North Pole. How did this hat get its powers?

North Pole Tree item
North Pole Tree
$250

This is Santa's tree that shines in his window at the North Pole! Where do you think he finds it each year?

N.P. Star item
N.P. Star
$5,000

This is the one and only North Pole Star! Without this star, the North Pole has no light!

Gingy item
Gingy
$250

This is Gingy, Santa's favorite Gingerbread Man! What's his story?

Special Present item
Special Present
$250

Each year Santa has one special present that makes Christmas extra special for someone. This is the gift! Tell us who you would give this gift to and what it is!

N. P. Cake item
N. P. Cake
$250

This cake from the North Pole is a Mrs. Clause schedule. You can name it or you can tell us the recipe, or why Mrs. Clause makes it every year.

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