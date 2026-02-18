Operation Name An Elf 2026

About this shop
Newbie Elf stands right at the entrance of the North Pole Village. His bright smile ensuring every visitor feels the warmth of the holiday spirit from the moment they arrive. He loves greeting each guest with a personalized candy cane and a map of accessible adventures.
Miko loves crafting adaptive toys with his magical hammer, ensuring every child can enjoy playtime to the fullest. In order to start work at the North Pole, Thank you Stephen Miller for naming Miko!
Newbie Elf designs playful puppets, using them to create engaging puppet shows that captivate children of all abilities.
Newbie Elf 4 decorates wheelchairs and walkers with festive flair, making mobility aids a source of delight and pride. In order to start work, #4 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf captures the beauty of the night sky, sharing her love of astronomy and stars through accessible stargazing events. There will be a new star for & a thank you for buyer giving this elf a great name!
Newbie Elf is a swift delivery agent, carrying adaptive gifts and sensory toys to children worldwide with surprising speed and agility. He will put a good word in with Santa for you.
Newbie Elf gathers spices from around the world, teaching children the wonders of cooking with unique flavors.
Newbie Elf brews comforting tea blends, sharing warmth and relaxation with children in days needing extra care. She is going to brew a special tea gift as a thank you for giving her such a great name!
Newbie Elf 9 is a jokester who loves to spread laughter, telling jokes that bring smiles to the faces of children everywhere.In order to start work, #9 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 10 concocts magical bubbles, creating a world of shimmering joy that every child can interact with..In order to start work, # 10 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf is a candy craftsman! Thanks to you, all will have enough candy for all the kids this holiday!
Newbie Elf has one of Santa's magical looking globes. His job is to see the children, and decide if they go on the naughty or nice list.
Newbie Elf loves creating ornaments and decorating the North Pole.
Newbie Elf is passionate about storytelling, creating audiobooks that captivate and entertain children of all abilities.
Newbie Elf plays music on his drum, inviting all children to experience the joy of creating beautiful sounds together.
Newbie Elf 16 sets up sensory-friendly meet-and-greets, giving all children the chance to interact with Santa and the other elves. In order to start work, #16 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 17 is part of the candy corps. Making tasty treats is his gift! In order to start work, #17 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 18 loves to spread Christmas cheer throughout the North Pole. In order to start work, #18 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 19 wraps gifts at the North Pole. His brother Newbie Elf 6 is a present wrapper too! In order to start work, #19 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 20 loves crafting adaptive toys with his magical hammer, ensuring every child can enjoy playtime to the fullest.In order to start work, #20 needs you to give an official elf name!
Evangeline Dancella, the Dancing Elf dances and is hosting inclusive dance parties so all children can experience the magic of movement. She is dancing with joy grateful for her name granted by Kim Musgrave!
Newbie Elf 22 bakes with love, designing accessible cooking kits to inspire young chefs with disabilities to create delicious treats.In order to start work, #22 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 23 sews adaptive clothing, ensuring that children with disabilities can dress in comfort and style.In order to start work, #23 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf loves organizing sensory-friendly holiday events, where every child can enjoy the festivities in a comfortable setting. 24 In order to start work, #24 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elf 25 engineers gadgets and gizmos, making sure every child has access to tools that spark curiosity and learning.In order to start work, #25 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elves 26 are twins creates magical art kits, filled with adaptive tools so every child can unleash their inner artist..In order to start work, #26 needs you to give an official elf name good for two!
Workshop Elf 27 conducts choirs of joyful voices, where children with disabilities can sing their hearts out in unison.In order to start work, #27 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Snow Elf 28 keeps all the full of snow so the elves can do their best work. In order to start work, #28 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elf 29 designs calming wind chimes that create soothing melodies, bringing peace to children's environments. In order to start work, #29 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elf 30 builds soft, starlit tents that provide safe, comforting spaces for children to explore and dream. In order to start work, #30 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elves 31 are twins that work together in the shop sewing stuffed animals, each with unique features to comfort and befriend kids facing challenges. In order to start work, #31 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Sno Elf 32 stays close to Yeti Elf to keep an eye out for the best snow for snowmen and snow globes! In order to start work, #32 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elf 33 crafts fairy lights that brighten rooms and spirits alike, offering a touch of magic to children in need.In order to start work, #33 needs you to give an official elf name!
Workshop Elf 34 lights up the winter skies with dazzling displays, creating visual spectacles that enchant and include every child. In order to start work, #34 needs you to give an official elf name!
Newbie Elf 35 organizes fashion shows where every child gets to shine, expressing their unique style and personality.
Workshop Elf 36 draws and animates stories where children of all abilities are heroes, inspiring confidence and imagination.
In order to start work, #36 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 37 creates accessible skating experiences, ensuring every child can enjoy the excitement of gliding on ice.In order to start work, #37 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elves 38 write enchanting bedtime stories, weaving tales of wonder that calm and encourage sweet dreams for all.In order to start work, #38 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 39 & snowdeer work together swirls together magical scents, creating calming aromatherapy kits to soothe and delight children of all needs. In order to start work, #39 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 40 is in charge of the video game creation. He is careful to design them with accessibility in mind. In order to start work, #40 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 41 tends to the enchanted garden, where she grows sensory plants to delight and soothe children with diverse needs. In order to start work, #41 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 42 shapes wondrous sculptures, crafting pieces that are tactile and engaging for children of all abilities. In order to start work, #42 needs you to give an official elf name!
Jesse Ablemeister hosts inclusive game days, adapting classic games so that everyone can join the fun. Jesse is starting the games today thanks to Kim Musgrave giving him a name!
Specialty Elf 44 creates accessible skating experiences, ensuring every child can enjoy the excitement of gliding on ice. In order to start work, #44 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 45 organizes vibrant arts and crafts workshops where every child can express themselves regardless of ability. In order to start work, #45 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 46 designs winter wonderland experiences, adapting activities so everyone can enjoy the snowy fun. In order to start work, #46 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 47 pens joyful scripts for plays, encouraging children to express themselves through drama and imagination.In order to start work, #47 needs you to give an official elf name!
Specialty Elf 48 facilitates fun fishing trips, making adaptations so every child experiences the thrill of a catch.In order to start work, #48 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 49 is one of Santa's most trusted supervisors and his best friend! In order to start work, #49 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 50 is Mrs. Claus's best friend and she also takes great care of the elves. In order to start work, #50 needs you to give her an official elf name!
Master Elf 51 constructs inclusive playgrounds, where children of all abilities can play side by side.In order to start work, #51 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 52 organizes inclusive talent shows where every child gets a spotlight to showcase their unique gifts. In order to start work, #52 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 53 is the head of the elf broadcasting system. He makes sure everyone has the latest in the North Pole. In order to start work, #53 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 55 is in charge of Santa's toy inventory. He knows what toys are ready to go, what toys need to be built, and what toys are missing from the list. In order to start work, #55 needs you to give an official elf name!
In Master Elf 56 is the North Pole's favorite chef! He makes sure the food is healthy, and there are always cookies for Santa! In order to start work, #56 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 57 keeps the Pole running on time. Organization is a superpower! In order to start work, #57 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 58 is in charge of elf employment. He makes sure the right elves are doing the right jobs. In order to start work, #58 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 59 is in charge of the Pole's bakery, making sure that there are plenty of sweet things to share! In order to start work, #59 needs you to give an official elf name!
Master Elf 60 is the head of elf fashions. Each year the new elf looks are made and similar clothes are made for the dolls too! order to start work, #60 needs you to give an official elf name!
Meerkat Elf A quickly moves around the Pole to make sure everyone is safe & sound. In order to start work, Meerkat Elf needs you to give an official elf name!
Reindeer Elf B loves flying wheelchair-accessible sleighs, making sure that all children can get the ride of their dreams.In order to start work, Reindeer Elf B needs you to give an official elf name!
Piggy Elf C loves to bake aromatic apple pies, sharing the joy of baking and eating together with everyone.In order to start work, Piggy Elf C needs you to give an official elf name!
Baby Bear Elf D scampers through the toy workshop, double-checking that every toy has been adapted to bring smiles to children with disabilities. In order to start work, Baby Bear Elf D needs you to give an official elf name!
Gorilla-la-la Elf E uses his gentle strength to move and set up special equipment, making the North Pole accessible and welcoming to all.In order to start work, Gorilla Elf E needs you to give an official elf name!
Bella Boo is always ready with a wagging tail, & warm nose, guiding children through sensory tours of the North Pole with her gentle, reassuring presence. She is grateful for her name granted by Jim Smith!
Baby Money Elf G is a jokester who loves to spread laughter, telling jokes that bring smiles to the faces of children everywhere.In order to start work, Baby Monkey Elf needs you to give an official elf name!
Owl Elf H uses her keen sight to oversee Santa's inclusive toy workshop, ensuring that every creation meets the needs of all children.In order to start work, Owl Elf H needs you to give an official elf name!
Baby Elephant Elf I hangs out during quiet playtimes, encouraging children to slow down, savor each moment, and engage with sensory-rich activities at their own pace.In order to start work, Baby Elephant Elf I needs you to give an official elf name!
Rabbit Elf J hops around, leaving trails of glittering lights that lead to accessible paths where children can explore and discover safely.In order to start work, Rabbit Elf J needs you to give her an official elf name!
Baby Reindeer Elf K crafts soft, tactile toys, providing comforting companions for children who benefit from additional sensory support.In order to start work, Baby Reindeer K needs you to give her an official elf name!
Panda Elf L likes to use his strength to build accessible igloos and winter play areas, ensuring every child can experience the magic of the snowy North Pole..In order to start work, Panda Elf L needs you to give her an official elf name!
Bug Elf N is one of the smallest of Santa's friends. He takes care of the grass and winter flowers. In order to start work, Bug Elf N needs you to give her an official elf name!
Yeti Elf O uses his towering height and gentle nature to clear paths through the snow, ensuring that every child can explore the North Pole's winter wonderland safely and without barriers. With a heart as warm as his fluffy white fur,In order to start work, Yeti Elf O needs you to give him an official elf name!
Penguin Elf P slides on ice with ease, hosting inclusive ice-skating parties where every child can join in the frosty fun.In order to start work, Penguin P needs you to give her an official elf name!
Bitty Monkey can swing from the Pole's trees gathering bobbles and bows for the presents. In order to start work, Bitty Monkey Q needs you to give her an official elf name!
Miko guards the reindeer's barn and makes sure they are always safe & cozy. Miko can start working thanks to Stephen Miller!
Kitty is the teacher of the mice team that helps clean the workshop! She makes sure they have everything they need! In order to start work, Kitty Elf S needs you to give her an official elf name!
This reindeer is responsible for teaching holiday cheer to the reindeer team! In order to start work, Reindeer Elf T needs you to give her an official elf name!
It isn't Christmas without a sloth! His job is to make sure no one is missed on Santa's list. That takes alot of time! In order to start work, Sloth Elf U needs you to give her an official elf name!
This little piglet spreads joy and jokes all of the Pole! In order to start work, Piglet Elf V needs you to give her an official elf name!
There's so much Christmas magic, so of course there's a dragon to keep the fires warm and cozy! In order to start work, Dragon Elf W needs you to give her an official elf name!
It's Santa Clause!
It's Santa...what more can you say?
What can you say...it's Mr.s Clause!! How did she and Santa meet?
Santa's bag goes with him on Christmas Eve and is an important tool of the season. What do you think is it's story?
This is Santa's magic hat. Rumor has it this is what makes him the Big Guy at the North Pole. How did this hat get its powers?
This is Santa's tree that shines in his window at the North Pole! Where do you think he finds it each year?
This is the one and only North Pole Star! Without this star, the North Pole has no light!
This is Gingy, Santa's favorite Gingerbread Man! What's his story?
Each year Santa has one special present that makes Christmas extra special for someone. This is the gift! Tell us who you would give this gift to and what it is!
This cake from the North Pole is a Mrs. Clause schedule. You can name it or you can tell us the recipe, or why Mrs. Clause makes it every year.
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