Operation: Recognition — The 10th Annual Veterans Gala

Operation: Recognition | 10th Annual Veterans & First Responders Ball
Includes:
• Admission for one guest
• Formal dinner and program
• Recognition ceremony honoring veterans and first responders
• An elegant evening of celebration, community, and gratitude
Perfect for individuals, families, and supporters who want to attend and honor our heroes.
Support Our Heroes Together
Includes:
• Seating for 8 guests
• Reserved table seating
• Formal dinner and full program access
• Recognition as a community supporter
Ideal for families, friend groups, churches, and small businesses attending together while supporting this important fundraising event.
Sponsor a Veteran or First Responder
Includes:
• Seating for 8 guests
• Priority reserved table seating
• Formal dinner and full program access
• Sponsor recognition during the event program
• Acknowledgment as a supporter of veterans and first responders
This option directly helps offset the cost of honoring service members and ensures heroes are celebrated with dignity and respect.
$95 | $150 | $250 | Custom Amount
Description:
Support the recognition of a veteran or first responder by sponsoring an honoree.
This donation helps cover:
• Formal dinner and seating
• Recognition materials
• Event production costs honoring our heroes
🎗️ This is a donation only and does not include event admission.
Perfect for community members, businesses, or supporters who want to give but cannot attend.
Sponsor a full table in honor of veterans and first responders being recognized at Operation: Recognition.
This sponsorship helps ensure honorees and their families are seated, celebrated, and honored with dignity.
🎗️ This is a sponsorship donation and does not include guest attendance for the donor unless a separate ticket or table is purchased.
