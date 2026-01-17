The Unique Umbrella Effect

Operation: Recognition — The 10th Annual Veterans Gala

1111 McMullen Booth Rd

Clearwater, FL 33759, USA

🎟️ Individual Ticket – Early Bird
$85
Available until Apr 1

Operation: Recognition | 10th Annual Veterans & First Responders Ball

Includes:
• Admission for one guest
• Formal dinner and program
• Recognition ceremony honoring veterans and first responders
• An elegant evening of celebration, community, and gratitude

Perfect for individuals, families, and supporters who want to attend and honor our heroes.

🪑 Standard Table (Table of 8) – $1,000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support Our Heroes Together

Includes:
• Seating for 8 guests
• Reserved table seating
• Formal dinner and full program access
• Recognition as a community supporter

Ideal for families, friend groups, churches, and small businesses attending together while supporting this important fundraising event.

⭐ Sponsor Table (Table of 8) – $1,250
$1,250

Sponsor a Veteran or First Responder

Includes:
• Seating for 8 guests
• Priority reserved table seating
• Formal dinner and full program access
• Sponsor recognition during the event program
• Acknowledgment as a supporter of veterans and first responders

This option directly helps offset the cost of honoring service members and ensures heroes are celebrated with dignity and respect.

❤️ Sponsor an Honoree – DONATION (No Event Attendance)
$95

$95 | $150 | $250 | Custom Amount

Description:
Support the recognition of a veteran or first responder by sponsoring an honoree.

This donation helps cover:
• Formal dinner and seating
• Recognition materials
• Event production costs honoring our heroes

🎗️ This is a donation only and does not include event admission.

Perfect for community members, businesses, or supporters who want to give but cannot attend.

❤️ Sponsor an Honoree Table – DONATION (No Event Attendance)
$1,000

Sponsor a full table in honor of veterans and first responders being recognized at Operation: Recognition.

This sponsorship helps ensure honorees and their families are seated, celebrated, and honored with dignity.

🎗️ This is a sponsorship donation and does not include guest attendance for the donor unless a separate ticket or table is purchased.

