OPERATION RELOAD 4 HEROES

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About this event
Individual (1 shooter spot) including shooter gift and meal
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Individuals will be placed in a team of 4.
· One team (4 shooter spots) including Shooter gift and meal
· Presenting – level recognition across all event marketing
· High-visibility outdoor advertising
· Brand placement on shooter gift, banners, T-shirts (large), and on-course signage
· Recognition on the Baton Rouge soldier outreach on the website and social media
· Three teams (12 shooter spots) include shooters gift and meal
· Speaking opportunity, at the pre-shoot meeting
· Award ceremony sponsor
· Brand placement on banners, T-shirts (small), all player tables and in all printed material
· Recognized on the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach on the website and social media platforms
· Two teams (8 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal
· Opportunity to host a corporate food and beverage tent
· Brand recognition on banners at the registration and in main area
· Recognition on the Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach on the website and social media platforms
· One team (4 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal
· Brand recognition on tables and lunch area
· Recognition on all Baton Rouge soldier outreach on the website and social media platforms
· Brand recognition on banners at long bird station as exclusive long bird sponsor
· Recognition on the Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach website and social media platforms
· Company logo placement at shooting station
· One team (4 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal
· Company logo placement at shooting station
A 18"x24" sign will be place down the entrance drive to the gun club.
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