Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach

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Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach

About this event

OPERATION RELOAD 4 HEROES

1365 Mike Cazes Road

Port Allen, LA 70767, USA

Individual Shooter
$150

Individual (1 shooter spot) including shooter gift and meal

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Individuals will be placed in a team of 4.

Team Shooters
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

·         One team (4 shooter spots) including Shooter gift and meal

Presenting Sponsor - $10,000 (1 Available)
$10,000

·         Presenting – level recognition across all event marketing

·         High-visibility outdoor advertising

·         Brand placement on shooter gift, banners, T-shirts (large), and on-course signage

·         Recognition on the Baton Rouge soldier outreach on the website and social media

·         Three teams (12 shooter spots) include shooters gift and meal

·         Speaking opportunity, at the pre-shoot meeting

Range Sponsor - $5,000 (3 Available)
$5,000

·         Award ceremony sponsor

·         Brand placement on banners, T-shirts (small), all player tables and in all printed material

·         Recognized on the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach on the website and social media platforms

·         Two teams (8 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal

·         Opportunity to host a corporate food and beverage tent

Field Sponsor -$2,500 (3 Available)
$2,500

·         Brand recognition on banners at the registration and in main area

·         Recognition on the Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach on the website and social media platforms

·         One team (4 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal

Lunch Sponsor (In-Kind)
$500

·         Brand recognition on tables and lunch area

·         Recognition on all Baton Rouge soldier outreach on the website and social media platforms

Long Bird Contest Sponsor - $1,500 (1 Available)
$1,500

·         Brand recognition on banners at long bird station as exclusive long bird sponsor

·         Recognition on the Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach website and social media platforms

Team and Station Sponsor - $1,000 (Pending Full Field)
$1,000

·         Company logo placement at shooting station

·         One team (4 shooter spots) including shooter gift and meal

Shooting Station Sponsor - $500 (Unlimited)
$500

·         Company logo placement at shooting station

Driveway Sign
$100

A 18"x24" sign will be place down the entrance drive to the gun club.

Add a donation for Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach

$

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