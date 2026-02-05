Offered by
Renews monthly
Even $0 is acceptable.
Pay-What-You-Can means you choose what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps provide access for another Hero in need.
The Hero – PWYC option provides full access to OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES and OPERATION RESTORE U, a peer-led, non-clinical Recovery & Resilience ecosystem for Veterans, First Responders, and those who served in high-stress, high-responsibility roles.
This path is designed for individuals who are capable, disciplined, and outwardly functional—yet internally carrying the cumulative weight of service, chronic stress, trauma exposure, moral injury, or burnout.
This is not about reliving the past.
It’s about learning how to carry it well—and move forward with clarity and purpose.
Participants who need higher levels of care are encouraged and supported in connecting with appropriate professional or community resources.
If you are in immediate danger, please contact emergency services or call/text 988 for immediate support.
This voluntary, tax-deductible monthly donation helps keep OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES accessible through our Pay-What-You-Can model.
Your recurring support helps underwrite cohort costs, sustain the TRiBe Hope platform, and sponsor participation for eligible Veterans and First Responders who may not be able to contribute financially.
Mission Partners strengthen the long-term stability of peer-led, non-clinical resilience programming designed specifically for those who have served.
As a thank-you for sustaining the mission, Mission Partners are welcomed into full participation in OPERATION RESTORE U and invited into the broader TRiBe Hope community.
Participation in OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES is available to eligible participants regardless of financial contribution.
An automatic tax-deductible receipt is generated each month for your records.
