Even $0 is acceptable.

Pay-What-You-Can means you choose what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps provide access for another Hero in need.

The Hero – PWYC option provides full access to OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES and OPERATION RESTORE U, a peer-led, non-clinical Recovery & Resilience ecosystem for Veterans, First Responders, and those who served in high-stress, high-responsibility roles.

This path is designed for individuals who are capable, disciplined, and outwardly functional—yet internally carrying the cumulative weight of service, chronic stress, trauma exposure, moral injury, or burnout.

This is not about reliving the past.

It’s about learning how to carry it well—and move forward with clarity and purpose.

Hero – PWYC Access Includes

Full access to OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES

Self-paced Intensive content Participation in a trusted peer cohort within TRiBe Hope

Full access to OPERATION RESTORE U , including:

All current and future on-demand courses New topic series as they are released Live trainings and events hosted through TRiBe Hope

Practical education on stress, trauma exposure, and nervous-system regulation

Tools to improve sleep, daily functioning, structure, and resilience

Ongoing peer-based support through the TRiBe Hope community

Important Notes

Peer-led and educational (not therapy, counseling, or medical treatment)

Not a crisis or emergency service

Participants may remain mostly anonymous

We are non-mandatory reporters

Participants who need higher levels of care are encouraged and supported in connecting with appropriate professional or community resources.

If you are in immediate danger, please contact emergency services or call/text 988 for immediate support.