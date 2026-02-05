Even $0 is acceptable.

Pay-What-You-Can means you decide what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps provide help for someone else in need.





The Community Partner option provides full access to the TRiBe Hope platform, including OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS and OPERATION RESTORE U. Community Partners receive the same access and resources as Mission Partners.

This option is for individuals impacted by trauma, addiction, chronic stress, or major life disruption who are functioning—but not at peace—and are ready to move forward with structure, accountability, and community support.

Community Partner Access Includes

Full access to OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS

Self-paced Intensive content Ongoing peer-based support through the TRiBe Hope community

Full access to OPERATION RESTORE U , including:

All current and future on-demand courses New topic series as they are released Live trainings and events hosted through TRiBe Hope

Participation in the TRiBe Hope community, discussions, and resources

Heroes-focused content is reserved for eligible participants and is not included.

Important Notes

Peer-led and educational (not therapy, counseling, or medical treatment)

Not a crisis or emergency service

Participants may remain mostly anonymous

We are non-mandatory reporters

If you are in immediate danger, please contact emergency services or call/text 988 for immediate support.