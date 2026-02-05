TRB Hope Foundation

Offered by

TRB Hope Foundation

About the memberships

OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS

Survivor - PWYC
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Even $0 is acceptable.
Pay-What-You-Can means you decide what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps provide help for someone else in need.


The Community Partner option provides full access to the TRiBe Hope platform, including OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS and OPERATION RESTORE U. Community Partners receive the same access and resources as Mission Partners.

This option is for individuals impacted by trauma, addiction, chronic stress, or major life disruption who are functioning—but not at peace—and are ready to move forward with structure, accountability, and community support.

Community Partner Access Includes

  • Full access to OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS
    • Self-paced Intensive content
    • Ongoing peer-based support through the TRiBe Hope community
  • Full access to OPERATION RESTORE U, including:
    • All current and future on-demand courses
    • New topic series as they are released
    • Live trainings and events hosted through TRiBe Hope
  • Participation in the TRiBe Hope community, discussions, and resources

Heroes-focused content is reserved for eligible participants and is not included.

Important Notes

  • Peer-led and educational (not therapy, counseling, or medical treatment)
  • Not a crisis or emergency service
  • Participants may remain mostly anonymous
  • We are non-mandatory reporters

If you are in immediate danger, please contact emergency services or call/text 988 for immediate support.

Survivor - Mission Partner
$50

Renews monthly

This voluntary, tax-deductible monthly donation helps keep Operation RESTORE accessible through our Pay-What-You-Can model. Your recurring support sustains peer-led recovery cohorts, platform development, and scholarship access for Veterans, First Responders, and individuals navigating trauma, addiction, chronic stress, or major life disruption.


Participation in Operation RESTORE is available regardless of financial contribution. This option exists for those who want to consistently support and strengthen the mission. Your steady support creates stability that allows others to participate at $0 when needed.


An automatic tax-deductible receipt is generated each month for your records.

Add a donation for TRB Hope Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!