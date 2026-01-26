Riverbend Patriots

Hosted by

Riverbend Patriots

About this event

Operation Rolling Resources - Resource Rig Donation Pick Up

Circle Dr

Alton, IL 62002, USA Suite B6

Donation Pick Up Token - Single item or Single Box
$45

Our Donation Pick‑Up Service provides a convenient way to donate furniture, household goods, and other items without the hassle of transporting them yourself. Operation Rolling Resources will pick up your donated items and deliver them to the destination of your choice—including a specific individual or organization (e.g., “Sally’s office desk delivered to her church”), a local VFW or American Legion post, Goodwill, or Savers.

Pricing Structure

  • Standard Item Pick‑Up – $45
    One single item or one single box of items.
  • Multiple Items / Multiple Boxes – $60
    For several individual items or multiple boxed donations.
  • Extra‑Large Item / Two‑Person Pick‑Up – $100
    For oversized or heavy items requiring two people to safely move.

All items must fit inside a standard commercial cargo van.

If no destination is specified, donated items may be refurbished and/or granted to Riverbend Patriots program participants based on need.

Payment must be made in advance through Zeffy to confirm and schedule your pick‑up.

Multi-Item / Multi-Box
$60

Our Donation Pick‑Up Service provides a convenient way to donate furniture, household goods, and other items without the hassle of transporting them yourself. Operation Rolling Resources will pick up your donated items and deliver them to the destination of your choice—including a specific individual or organization (e.g., “Sally’s office desk delivered to her church”), a local VFW or American Legion post, Goodwill, or Savers.

Pricing Structure

  • Standard Item Pick‑Up – $45
    One single item or one single box of items.
  • Multiple Items / Multiple Boxes – $60
    For several individual items or multiple boxed donations.
  • Extra‑Large Item / Two‑Person Pick‑Up – $100
    For oversized or heavy items requiring two people to safely move.

All items must fit inside a standard commercial cargo van.

If no destination is specified, donated items may be refurbished and/or granted to Riverbend Patriots program participants based on need.

Payment must be made in advance through Zeffy to confirm and schedule your pick‑up.

Extra Large Item / Two-Person Pickup
$100

Our Donation Pick‑Up Service provides a convenient way to donate furniture, household goods, and other items without the hassle of transporting them yourself. Operation Rolling Resources will pick up your donated items and deliver them to the destination of your choice—including a specific individual or organization (e.g., “Sally’s office desk delivered to her church”), a local VFW or American Legion post, Goodwill, or Savers.

Pricing Structure

  • Standard Item Pick‑Up – $45
    One single item or one single box of items.
  • Multiple Items / Multiple Boxes – $60
    For several individual items or multiple boxed donations.
  • Extra‑Large Item / Two‑Person Pick‑Up – $100
    For oversized or heavy items requiring two people to safely move.

All items must fit inside a standard commercial cargo van.

If no destination is specified, donated items may be refurbished and/or granted to Riverbend Patriots program participants based on need.

Payment must be made in advance through Zeffy to confirm and schedule your pick‑up.

Add a donation for Riverbend Patriots

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!