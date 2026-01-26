Operation Rolling Resources - Resource Rig Donation Pick Up

Our Donation Pick‑Up Service provides a convenient way to donate furniture, household goods, and other items without the hassle of transporting them yourself. Operation Rolling Resources will pick up your donated items and deliver them to the destination of your choice—including a specific individual or organization (e.g., “Sally’s office desk delivered to her church”), a local VFW or American Legion post, Goodwill, or Savers.

Pricing Structure

Standard Item Pick‑Up – $45

One single item or one single box of items.

Multiple Items / Multiple Boxes – $60

For several individual items or multiple boxed donations.

Extra‑Large Item / Two‑Person Pick‑Up – $100

For oversized or heavy items requiring two people to safely move.

All items must fit inside a standard commercial cargo van.

If no destination is specified, donated items may be refurbished and/or granted to Riverbend Patriots program participants based on need.

Payment must be made in advance through Zeffy to confirm and schedule your pick‑up.