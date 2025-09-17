Operation S.A.S.H.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Start planning your dream getaway with $250 toward your next vacation, courtesy of Just Wright Travels. Whether you’re dreaming of a tropical escape, a city adventure, or a relaxing cruise, Just Wright Travels will help you design a stress-free, unforgettable experience.
Use this credit toward your custom travel package: it’s time to travel the Just Wright way!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself to luxury self-care at Why Not Skin and Brows, located in Southfield, MI.
This $150 gift card can be applied toward any of their premium services, including waxing, skincare treatments, and expert brow services. Experience top-tier beauty and wellness in a relaxing environment.
Learn more: www.whynotskinandbrows.com
Value: $150
Starting bid
Unlock the full potential of your online presence with a Digital Presence Audit from 94 Digital. This service provides a comprehensive review of your brand’s digital ecosystem, including your website, social media platforms, and overall content strategy.
You’ll receive a tailored report highlighting what’s working, where opportunities are being missed, and practical recommendations to strengthen your digital footprint. Whether you’re a small business, creative, or entrepreneur, this audit will give you clear, actionable steps to improve visibility, engagement, and alignment with your business goals.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Unlock your full potential with a five-session private life coaching series designed to help you gain clarity, build confidence, and achieve your personal and professional goals.
Whether you’re navigating a transition, seeking balance, or striving for growth, this transformative experience will empower you to take intentional steps toward the life you deserve.
Value: $750
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with a professional 15-minute outdoor mini session from TJ Alvarez Media! Perfect for couples, families, lifestyle content, or holiday photos, this session includes 3 professionally edited digital photos at a location of your choice in Detroit, Warren, or Madison Heights.
Includes:
Value: $50
Starting bid
Add a touch of ink to your story with a $100 gift certificate from Bree (@artsyqueer) at Motown Tattoo Company. Known for bold creativity and detailed artistry, Bree specializes in crafting custom tattoos that reflect your unique personality and style. Use this certificate toward your next session and leave with a piece you’ll love for a lifetime.
Must be 18 or older. Appointment required. Non-transferable. No cash value.
Starting bid
Add a touch of ink to your story with a $100 gift certificate from Bree (@artsyqueer) at Motown Tattoo Company. Known for bold creativity and detailed artistry, Bree specializes in crafting custom tattoos that reflect your unique personality and style. Use this certificate toward your next session and leave with a piece you’ll love for a lifetime.
Must be 18 or older. Appointment required. Non-transferable. No cash value.
Starting bid
Relax, unwind, and recharge with a $100 gift certificate to Massage & Me Spa in Farmington, MI. Enjoy a 60-minute Swedish massage, a full-body relaxation experience designed to ease tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation through gentle, flowing strokes.
Treat yourself or someone you love to a well-deserved escape from the everyday; because self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.
Appointments must be booked in advance. Expires April 25, 2026.
Starting bid
Enhance your glam with this exclusive $125 makeup bundle from The K’Luxe Experience by Kyla Wright. This luxe collection includes lashes, lash glue, multiple lipstick and gloss shades, and a vibrant eyeshadow palette, all tucked inside a chic makeup bag.
Perfect for beauty lovers who love a flawless finish — whether you’re heading to brunch, the boardroom, or the ballroom. 💄
Value: $125
All products are cruelty-free and designed to bring out your natural glow.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!