Operation Second Stride Silent Auction – Waredaca Fundraiser June 6th

Value: $300 (or Priceless!!)

This one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden rocking horse was created in honor of Ardie, a beloved member of the Operation Second Stride herd whose remarkable journey has inspired so many.

In late 2025, Ardie suffered a devastating injury that threatened not only his future but potentially his life. Through expert veterinary care, unwavering determination, and the support of an incredible community, Ardie overcame the odds and continues his recovery today with the same spirit, heart, and resilience that define him.

This beautiful handmade rocking horse serves as a reminder that healing is not always a straight path, but with patience, support, and courage, remarkable things are possible.

Included with this unique piece is a custom wooden sign bearing Ardie's name, making it a truly special keepsake and tribute to a horse whose story has touched so many lives.

Whether displayed in a home, office, barn, or family room, this rocking horse represents perseverance, hope, and the powerful connection between horses and people.

"Strength isn't measured by how hard you fall, but by the courage to rise again." – Ardie