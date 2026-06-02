Operation Second Stride Silent Auction – Waredaca Fundraiser June 6th

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About this event
Starting bid
Relaxation Basket
Valued at $260.00
Spa Service at Turf Valley Country Club Swedish Massage:
Massage comes with aroma therapy, hot towels and heat packs.
Custom Facial:
Facial uses DERMALOGICA PRODUCTS to customize the facial to the specific needs of the client.
Dessert/Bubbly:
The bubbly option is mimosa or champagne, or sparkling cider for a non-alcohol option.
The dessert option includes 3 mini-cakes.
Starting bid
Valued at: $500
Includes:
Starting bid
Valued at: $350
Includes:
Large Maryland tote with Maryland accent scarf
“Maryland” 1000 pc puzzle by White Mountain
Old Bay Seasoned Snack Mix
Berger Cookies
Tin Old Bay cup
Carey's Signature Pretzels
Maryland Tea Sampler
Goetze's Candy
Wockenfuss Candy
Maryland Car Coasters
Maryland Yard Flag
Maryland Tea Towel
Starting bid
Valued at: $100
Embroidered Canvas Tote
3 Pairs of Horse-Themed Socks
Horse-Themed Visor
Starting bid
Valued at: $100
Includes:
Horse Farm Print Pillow
Nest Brand Diffuser with Sticks
Framed Quote (not shown)
Starting bid
Valued at $130
Includes:
A Bottle of Padrillos Malbec Wine
Strawberry Basil Lemonade Craft Cocktail Mix for Wine
2 Stemless Wineglasses with Horseshoe Embedded
“Bless your heart” Wooden Spoon
Accent Pillow with Horse Print
Starting bid
Valued at $1,500
Offered in memory of Jessie, whose journey touched so many lives, and in honor of Gina Resch, whose generous donation of our round pen helped create a space where connection, resilience, and growth can flourish.
8 Sessions including these themes:
"Jessie taught us that true connection is not about perfection—it's about showing up, being present, and meeting each moment with authenticity. His legacy continues through every participant who enters the round pen."
Starting bid
Valued at: $380
Includes:
20 Yard Dumpster
for 1 Week!
Plus:
1st Ton @ $379 in
Carroll County!
Starting bid
Value: $300 (or Priceless!!)
This one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden rocking horse was created in honor of Ardie, a beloved member of the Operation Second Stride herd whose remarkable journey has inspired so many.
In late 2025, Ardie suffered a devastating injury that threatened not only his future but potentially his life. Through expert veterinary care, unwavering determination, and the support of an incredible community, Ardie overcame the odds and continues his recovery today with the same spirit, heart, and resilience that define him.
This beautiful handmade rocking horse serves as a reminder that healing is not always a straight path, but with patience, support, and courage, remarkable things are possible.
Included with this unique piece is a custom wooden sign bearing Ardie's name, making it a truly special keepsake and tribute to a horse whose story has touched so many lives.
Whether displayed in a home, office, barn, or family room, this rocking horse represents perseverance, hope, and the powerful connection between horses and people.
"Strength isn't measured by how hard you fall, but by the courage to rise again." – Ardie
Starting bid
Valued at $360
Included
Smooth Ambler Old Scot - Aged 7 yrs
Braglio Farms SPG Seasoning
Braglio Farms Lemon Pepper Seasoning
Braglio Farms Hypnotic Seasoning
Braglio Farms Sorta Sweet BBQ Sauce
Braglio Farms Cinnamon Almonds
Braglio Farms Smoke House Almonds
Braglio Farms Hot Honey Jerky
Braglio Farms 2XL T-Shirt
3 Patriotic Tea Towels
2 Patriotic Whiskey Glasses
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!