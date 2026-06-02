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Operation Second Stride

About this event

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Operation Second Stride Silent Auction – Waredaca Fundraiser June 6th

Relaxation item
Relaxation
$130

Starting bid

Relaxation Basket

Valued at $260.00

Spa Service at Turf Valley Country Club Swedish Massage:

Massage comes with aroma therapy, hot towels and heat packs.

 

Custom Facial:

Facial uses DERMALOGICA PRODUCTS to customize the facial to the specific needs of the client.

 

Dessert/Bubbly:

The bubbly option is mimosa or champagne, or sparkling cider for a non-alcohol option.

 

The dessert option includes 3 mini-cakes.



"Winner's Circle" item
"Winner's Circle"
$250

Starting bid

Valued at: $500

Includes:

  • Enjoy a bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon Chestnut Farms Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and a private round pen experience for two at Operation Second Stride.
  • A guided 90-minute session, a private farm tour, and an opportunity to meet the horses that help support first responders and their families.
  • 2 Quality Bourbon Glasses
  • Gourmet Chocolate
  • Kentucky Derby Wooden Cutting Board
"Maryland, My Maryland" item
"Maryland, My Maryland"
$175

Starting bid

Valued at: $350

Includes:

Large Maryland tote with Maryland accent scarf


“Maryland” 1000 pc puzzle by White Mountain


Old Bay Seasoned Snack Mix


Berger Cookies


Tin Old Bay cup


Carey's Signature Pretzels


Maryland Tea Sampler


Goetze's Candy


Wockenfuss Candy


Maryland Car Coasters


Maryland Yard Flag


Maryland Tea Towel

"Baddass Babe" item
"Baddass Babe"
$50

Starting bid

Valued at: $100

 

Embroidered Canvas Tote

 

3 Pairs of Horse-Themed Socks

 

Horse-Themed Visor

“Horse and Home” item
“Horse and Home”
$50

Starting bid

Valued at: $100

Includes:

 

Horse Farm Print Pillow

 

Nest Brand Diffuser with Sticks

 

Framed Quote (not shown)

"Whinney & Wine" item
"Whinney & Wine"
$65

Starting bid

Valued at $130

Includes:

A Bottle of Padrillos Malbec Wine


Strawberry Basil Lemonade Craft Cocktail Mix for Wine


2 Stemless Wineglasses with Horseshoe Embedded


Bless your heart” Wooden Spoon

Accent Pillow with Horse Print

"In Honor of Gina Resch & Her Horse Jessie item
"In Honor of Gina Resch & Her Horse Jessie
$750

Starting bid

Valued at $1,500

Offered in memory of Jessie, whose journey touched so many lives, and in honor of Gina Resch, whose generous donation of our round pen helped create a space where connection, resilience, and growth can flourish.

8 Sessions including these themes:

  • SESSION 1: Foundations of Safety & Connection
  • SESSION 2: Boundaries & Consent
  • SESSION 3: Groundwork & Regulated Pressure
  • SESSION 4: The Window of Tolerance
  • SESSION 5: Establishing Trust Through Consistency
  • SESSION 6: Attachment vs. Partnership
  • SESSION 7: Repairing Ruptures
  • SESSION 8: Integration & Application

"Jessie taught us that true connection is not about perfection—it's about showing up, being present, and meeting each moment with authenticity. His legacy continues through every participant who enters the round pen."


"Clean up your act!" item
"Clean up your act!"
$190

Starting bid

Valued at: $380

Includes:

 

20 Yard Dumpster

for 1 Week!

Plus:

1st Ton @ $379 in

Carroll County!

"In Honor of Ardie" Ride 'em Cowboy!! item
"In Honor of Ardie" Ride 'em Cowboy!!
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300 (or Priceless!!)

This one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden rocking horse was created in honor of Ardie, a beloved member of the Operation Second Stride herd whose remarkable journey has inspired so many.

In late 2025, Ardie suffered a devastating injury that threatened not only his future but potentially his life. Through expert veterinary care, unwavering determination, and the support of an incredible community, Ardie overcame the odds and continues his recovery today with the same spirit, heart, and resilience that define him.

This beautiful handmade rocking horse serves as a reminder that healing is not always a straight path, but with patience, support, and courage, remarkable things are possible.

Included with this unique piece is a custom wooden sign bearing Ardie's name, making it a truly special keepsake and tribute to a horse whose story has touched so many lives.

Whether displayed in a home, office, barn, or family room, this rocking horse represents perseverance, hope, and the powerful connection between horses and people.

"Strength isn't measured by how hard you fall, but by the courage to rise again." – Ardie

Braglio Farms item
Braglio Farms
$130

Starting bid

Valued at $360

Included

Smooth Ambler Old Scot - Aged 7 yrs

Braglio Farms SPG Seasoning

Braglio Farms Lemon Pepper Seasoning

Braglio Farms Hypnotic Seasoning

Braglio Farms Sorta Sweet BBQ Sauce

Braglio Farms Cinnamon Almonds

Braglio Farms Smoke House Almonds

Braglio Farms Hot Honey Jerky

Braglio Farms 2XL T-Shirt

3 Patriotic Tea Towels

2 Patriotic Whiskey Glasses

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!