📖 Operation Sindoor — Pre-Order Your Signed Copy | U.S. Book Launch Edition

About this shop
IUVW, Streamwood, IL
This is not just a book. This is the untold story of how India struck back.
On April 22, 2025, terrorists backed by Pakistan's ISI massacred 26 innocent people in the serene valleys of Pahalgam — newlyweds, parents, solo trekkers. The world watched. India responded.
Operation Sindoor is the definitive inside account of India's precision military strikes — written by the man who was there when Kashmir burned.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!