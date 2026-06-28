📖 Operation Sindoor — Pre-Order Your Signed Copy | U.S. Book Launch Edition

This is not just a book. This is the untold story of how India struck back.





On April 22, 2025, terrorists backed by Pakistan's ISI massacred 26 innocent people in the serene valleys of Pahalgam — newlyweds, parents, solo trekkers. The world watched. India responded.

Operation Sindoor is the definitive inside account of India's precision military strikes — written by the man who was there when Kashmir burned.