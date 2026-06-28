A black book cover with the title "OPERATION SINDOR" in large white letters and a red circular graphic is displayed against a white background.
Global Indian Diaspora Foundation NFP

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Global Indian Diaspora Foundation NFP

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📖 Operation Sindoor — Pre-Order Your Signed Copy | U.S. Book Launch Edition

Pick-up location

IUVW, Streamwood, IL

Book item
Book
$24.99

This is not just a book. This is the untold story of how India struck back.


On April 22, 2025, terrorists backed by Pakistan's ISI massacred 26 innocent people in the serene valleys of Pahalgam — newlyweds, parents, solo trekkers. The world watched. India responded.

Operation Sindoor is the definitive inside account of India's precision military strikes — written by the man who was there when Kashmir burned.

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