Operation United Hope's Silent Auction

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5725 TN-111 suite 7, Cookeville, TN 38506, USA
Starting bid
Large angrl holding Harp. She is attached to a base and in good condition.
Sold AS-IS
Starting bid
This Angel is playing the flute and is attached to a base. She doesn't have any lights in her base. They could be added.
Sold AS-IS
Starting bid
This Angel holding a Dove comes with a base and seems some lights are not fully working.
Sold AS-IS.
Starting bid
This 3pc nativity set comes with a Baby Jesus, Joseph and Mary. All are in used condition but still light up and work. Mary does have a bump on her nose. And as you can see in photos the paint is worn on the set.
Sold AS-IS.
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