Hosted by

Operation United Hope

About this event

Sales closed

Operation United Hope's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5725 TN-111 suite 7, Cookeville, TN 38506, USA

Large Angel with Harp item
Large Angel with Harp item
Large Angel with Harp item
Large Angel with Harp
$20

Starting bid

Large angrl holding Harp. She is attached to a base and in good condition. ​


Sold AS-IS

Angel playing flute item
Angel playing flute item
Angel playing flute item
Angel playing flute
$20

Starting bid

This Angel is playing the flute and is attached to a base. She doesn't have any lights in her base. They could be added.


Sold AS-IS

Angel holding a dove item
Angel holding a dove item
Angel holding a dove item
Angel holding a dove
$20

Starting bid

This Angel holding a Dove comes with a base and seems some lights are not fully working.


Sold AS-IS.

Nativity light up 3pc set item
Nativity light up 3pc set item
Nativity light up 3pc set item
Nativity light up 3pc set
$30

Starting bid

This 3pc nativity set comes with a Baby Jesus, Joseph and Mary. All are in used condition but still light up and work. Mary does have a bump on her nose. And as you can see in photos the paint is worn on the set.


Sold AS-IS.

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