K 0f C council 9924 Our Lady of Lourdes

Hosted by

K 0f C council 9924 Our Lady of Lourdes

About this event

Italian Night Dinner and Dance Fundraiser

The Plantation Golf and Country Club 500 Rockley Blvd

Venice, FL 34293, USA

Table 1
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 2
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 3
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 4
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 5
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 6
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 7
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 8
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 9
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 10
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 11
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 12
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 13
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 14
$35

Choose your seat at checkout for Table 14* (Click more details for the seating chart)

Table 15
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 16
$35

Choose your seat at checkout for Table 16* (Click more details for the seating chart)

Table 17
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 18
$35

Choose your seat at checkout for Table 18* (Click more details for the seating chart)

Table 19
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 20
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 21
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 22
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 23
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 24
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 25
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 26
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 27
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 28
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 29
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 30
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 31
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 32
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 33
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 34
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 35
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Table 36
$35

Seating chart details in header. Select how many seats you want for this table. Then Click on any seat that’s available. Proceed to pay

Add a donation for K 0f C council 9924 Our Lady of Lourdes

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!