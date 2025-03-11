Operation Zero Cancer Patient Fundraiser Raffle

When you purchase 5 tickets we give you 1 free to help you receive more chances to win one of our amazing prizes... *Small Prizes– A healTHCare T-shirt and Chalk Bag *Medium Prizes– MVP Disc Golf Bag with a Chalk Bag and a Fight Pink Disc, will be drawn every 25 tickets sold until all 5 are given away. *Large Prize – Once total raffle sales reach $500 (50 tickets sold), the large prize, a Watermelon Disc Golf Bag Bundle, will be unlocked and drawn. *Grand Prize– Once total raffle sales reach $1,000 (100 tickets sold), the grand prize, a Black Hole MVP Pro Disc Golf Basket, will be unlocked. All past and future ticket holders will be entered into the final drawing for this prize.

When you purchase 5 tickets we give you 1 free to help you receive more chances to win one of our amazing prizes... *Small Prizes– A healTHCare T-shirt and Chalk Bag *Medium Prizes– MVP Disc Golf Bag with a Chalk Bag and a Fight Pink Disc, will be drawn every 25 tickets sold until all 5 are given away. *Large Prize – Once total raffle sales reach $500 (50 tickets sold), the large prize, a Watermelon Disc Golf Bag Bundle, will be unlocked and drawn. *Grand Prize– Once total raffle sales reach $1,000 (100 tickets sold), the grand prize, a Black Hole MVP Pro Disc Golf Basket, will be unlocked. All past and future ticket holders will be entered into the final drawing for this prize.

More details...