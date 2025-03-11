Operation Zero Cancer Patient Fundraiser Raffle

This is a single ticket to enter to win one of our amazing prizes...
*Small Prizes– A healTHCare T-shirt and Chalk Bag
*Medium Prizes– MVP Disc Golf Bag with a Chalk Bag and a Fight Pink Disc, will be drawn every 25 tickets sold until all 5 are given away.
*Large Prize – Once total raffle sales reach $500 (50 tickets sold), the large prize, a Watermelon Disc Golf Bag Bundle, will be unlocked and drawn.
*Grand Prize– Once total raffle sales reach $1,000 (100 tickets sold), the grand prize, a Black Hole MVP Pro Disc Golf Basket, will be unlocked. All past and future ticket holders will be entered into the final drawing for this prize.
5 Raffle Tickets
$50
This includes 6 tickets
When you purchase 5 tickets we give you 1 free to help you receive more chances to win one of our amazing prizes...
10 Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 13 tickets
When you purchase 10 tickets we give you 3 free to help you receive more chances to win one of our amazing prizes...
Add a donation for Early Recognition Is Critical
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!