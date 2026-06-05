Operativo Houston

Hosted by

Operativo Houston

About this event

Operativo Presents: Into the Woods

1703 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77008, USA

General Admission
$30

General Adult Admission without any discount. Emerging Cast is Thu, June 25 & Sat, June 27. Professional Cast is Fri, June 26 & Sun, June 28.

Student Admission
Pay what you can

If you are in school, we offer a discount for you! This is a Pay What You Can ticket type, suggested amount of $15, but you can pay all the way down to $8 for a ticket if you simply can't afford it! Recommended especially for UH, Rice, Lonestar, HCC, or any local college students. We will offer 40 tickets available for this type. Emerging Cast is Thu, June 25 & Sat, June 27. Professional Cast is Fri, June 26 & Sun, June 28.

Child Admission
$12

Under the age of 15 attendees. Emerging Cast is Thu, June 25 & Sat, June 27. Professional Cast is Fri, June 26 & Sun, June 28.

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