Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation
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Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation

Hosted by

Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

OPES Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3800 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226, USA

6 4pack Legion Supernova item
6 4pack Legion Supernova
$35

Starting bid

(value $70)

6 4pack Legion Pineapple Juicy Jay item
6 4pack Legion Pineapple Juicy Jay
$35

Starting bid

(value $70)

NAPA $50 Gift Card #1 item
NAPA $50 Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

NAPA $50 Gift Card #2 item
NAPA $50 Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

The Smoke Pit $25 Gift Card item
The Smoke Pit $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enderly Coffee Gift Basket item
Enderly Coffee Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

3 Bags of coffee, mug and $30 gift card ($60 value)

Mood House Gift Card item
Mood House Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

50-minute massage and an infrared sauna session ($176 value)

UNC basketball item
UNC basketball
$50

Starting bid

Basketball autographed by the 2025-2026 UNC basketball team ($250 value)

Maddie Cratch Butterfly Art item
Maddie Cratch Butterfly Art
$50

Starting bid

"Brooke" a 12x9 Butterfly, wood with

acrylic paint and wallpaper collage covered

in high quality resin. Ready to hang light

weight wall sculpture ($350 value).

Chrissy Winchester Photography item
Chrissy Winchester Photography
$50

Starting bid

$350 Signature Session (covers session fee) – may also be applied towards other sessions, including her mini sessions.

Tap and Vine $50 Gift Card item
Tap and Vine $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

The Office $50 Gift Card item
The Office $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Firebirds $50 Gift Card item
Firebirds $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Oshen $50 Gift Card #1 item
Oshen $50 Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

Oshen $50 Gift Card #2 item
Oshen $50 Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

The BATCHMAKER $125 Gift Card #1 item
The BATCHMAKER $125 Gift Card #1
$40

Starting bid

The BATCHMAKER $125 Gift Card #2 item
The BATCHMAKER $125 Gift Card #2
$40

Starting bid

Myers Park Dental Partners Teeth Whitening Package item
Myers Park Dental Partners Teeth Whitening Package
$50

Starting bid

Custom made trays with 8 tubes of whitening gel. Trays worn at home. Required an initial visit for scanning/fitting and separate visit to pick up the trays (value $416)

Rountree Nursery $50 Gift Card item
Rountree Nursery $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Charlotte Yard Card item
Charlotte Yard Card
$40

Starting bid

Gift card for one standard yard card (value $100)

Cheers! Rock-in' Gifts item
Cheers! Rock-in' Gifts
$40

Starting bid

One spirit rock painting (value $115)

Geena Woodard Art item
Geena Woodard Art
$40

Starting bid

Framed Original Art by local artist Geena Woodard ($200 value)

Bearfood Snack Basket item
Bearfood Snack Basket
$20

Starting bid

Dark chocolate cranberry crunch mix, dark chocolate cherry popcorn, salted carmel popcorn, and 2 pouches (value $55)

Portofino's $20 Gift Card item
Portofino's $20 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Dulce Lusso Salon and Spa $50 Gift Card item
Dulce Lusso Salon and Spa $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Pink Confetti Designs Floral Workshop item
Pink Confetti Designs Floral Workshop
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a floral design workshop with Pink Confetti Designs (value $72)

Annette Cossentine Art item
Annette Cossentine Art
$20

Starting bid

5x7 matted to 8x10. Original art by local artist (value $80)

Windy O'Connor Scarf item
Windy O'Connor Scarf
$20

Starting bid

Macaroon Chica Scarf by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $85)

Windy O'Connor Tote Bag item
Windy O'Connor Tote Bag
$20

Starting bid

Chica Tribe Tote Bag by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $90)

Windy O'Connor Wine Tumbler item
Windy O'Connor Wine Tumbler
$10

Starting bid

Chinoiserie Chica Wine Tumbler by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $34)

Pasta and Provisions item
Pasta and Provisions
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a pound of fresh pasta and a sauce (value $16)

Favor $50 gift card #1 item
Favor $50 gift card #1
$20

Starting bid

New gift boutique in Stonecrest

Favor $50 gift card #2 item
Favor $50 gift card #2
$20

Starting bid

New gift boutique in Stonecrest

Heather Opal Love Bug Door Charm item
Heather Opal Love Bug Door Charm
$40

Starting bid

Large size door charm (value $125)

OpenTap $50 gift card, hat and jug item
OpenTap $50 gift card, hat and jug
$20

Starting bid

Value $75

Babe & Butcher $75 gift card item
Babe & Butcher $75 gift card
$30

Starting bid

Babe & Butcher is a build your own charcuterie company. We are a fan-favorite and the go-to shop for charcuterie boards, boxes and grazing tables. Customers love to come into our shop and make their own charcuterie. Our store allows you to create a completely customized charcuterie box or board.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!