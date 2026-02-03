OPES Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
(value $70)
Starting bid
(value $70)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
3 Bags of coffee, mug and $30 gift card ($60 value)
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50-minute massage and an infrared sauna session ($176 value)
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Basketball autographed by the 2025-2026 UNC basketball team ($250 value)
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"Brooke" a 12x9 Butterfly, wood with
acrylic paint and wallpaper collage covered
in high quality resin. Ready to hang light
weight wall sculpture ($350 value).
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$350 Signature Session (covers session fee) – may also be applied towards other sessions, including her mini sessions.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Custom made trays with 8 tubes of whitening gel. Trays worn at home. Required an initial visit for scanning/fitting and separate visit to pick up the trays (value $416)
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Starting bid
Gift card for one standard yard card (value $100)
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One spirit rock painting (value $115)
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Framed Original Art by local artist Geena Woodard ($200 value)
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Dark chocolate cranberry crunch mix, dark chocolate cherry popcorn, salted carmel popcorn, and 2 pouches (value $55)
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a floral design workshop with Pink Confetti Designs (value $72)
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5x7 matted to 8x10. Original art by local artist (value $80)
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Macaroon Chica Scarf by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $85)
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Chica Tribe Tote Bag by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $90)
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Chinoiserie Chica Wine Tumbler by local artist Windy O'Connor (value $34)
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Gift certificate for a pound of fresh pasta and a sauce (value $16)
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New gift boutique in Stonecrest
Starting bid
New gift boutique in Stonecrest
Starting bid
Large size door charm (value $125)
Starting bid
Value $75
Starting bid
Babe & Butcher is a build your own charcuterie company. We are a fan-favorite and the go-to shop for charcuterie boards, boxes and grazing tables. Customers love to come into our shop and make their own charcuterie. Our store allows you to create a completely customized charcuterie box or board.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!