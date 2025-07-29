eventClosed

Ophelia's Place's 2025 Gala Online Auction

1577 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401, USA

Warmth & Care Spa Package item
Warmth & Care Spa Package
$250

Get ready for those cool months with this warm and comforting spa & yoga package. It includes:

  • 2 class passes and yoga mat & towel from Balanced Hot Yoga
  • A Hydra Luxe Package from Arbora Medical Spa, including 3 Hydrafacial treatments, and products from Circadia.
Disc Golf With De'Anthony Thomas item
Disc Golf With De'Anthony Thomas
$250

De'Anthony Thomas, a professional football wide receiver and return specialist for the Oregon Ducks, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens, is ready to spend a chill day with you playing 18 holes of Disc Golf in Eugene. You'll also receive:

  • A $50 gift certificate to McMenamins
  • And Oregon Ducks swag signed by the athlete himself.
Home Improvement item
Home Improvement
$750

Home ownership is rewarding and requires maintenance. Let this package help with the heavy lifting. It includes:

  • A 50-gallon electric water heater installation from Dustin Dawnson Plumbing (includes water heater, installation, and materials)
  • A Home Security System from Security Monster, including 2 months of free monitoring and remote access
  • Window Tint Service from Epic Auto Detail & Window Tint in Gresham
  • And a $100 gift card from Jerry's Home Improvement
A Eugene Adventure Awaits item
A Eugene Adventure Awaits
$750

This package, presented by Oakmont Family Dental, is an incredible collection of experiences and an all-access pass to luxury, culture, food, and fun in Eugene. It includes:


  • 1 night at The Gordon Hotel in Downtown Eugene
  • $100 gift card to your choice of The Gordon Tavern, North Fork, Carlita's Rooftop, or The Kennedy Steak House
  • $250 gift card to Gervais Salon & Day Spa + luxe samples to take home
  • $100 gift card to Down to Earth
  • $100 gift card to Urban Artisan
  • $100 gift card to Dawn + Dusk Boutique and Hat Bar
  • $50 gift card to Coburg Merchantile
  • $250 gift card The Hult Center for the Performing Arts
  • $50 gift card Unrefined Wellness Bar
  • $100 gift card to Sabai
  • $50 gift card to Noisette Pastry Kitchen
  • $50 gift card to Sip Champagne & Dessert Bar
For the Busy Business Professional item
For the Busy Business Professional
$500

When you feel good, business can be good too. Put your best foot forward with this business-minded package designed to reflect you and your brand to the community. This package includes:

  • A headshot photo shoot for up to three people with Eugene photographer Nick Johnson. The shoot can be held at your office or in-studio. Includes 2 wardrobe changes and four final edited images per person with full use licensing.
  • Ad space in MOM Magazine
  • $50 gift card to Gilt & Gossamer
  • $50 gift card to Community Cup Coffee
Radiant Glow Spa Package item
Radiant Glow Spa Package
$200

Treat yourself with lunch and a treatment at Abora Medical Spa. This package includes 3 DiamondGlow facials, a collection of SkinMedica products, and a $50 gift certificate to Vitality Bowls. What a fresh way to shine.

A Professional Photo Session with Nick Johnson item
A Professional Photo Session with Nick Johnson
$400

When your professional headshot needs updating, this is the item for you. Receive a photo shoot for up to three people, either at your office or in-studio. Includes 2 wardrobe changes and four final edited images per person with full-use licensing.

Massage & Jewelry item
Massage & Jewelry
$250

Feel beautiful, be beautiful. Enjoy a 90-minute massage with a hot stone add-on from licensed massage therapist Stormie Brown. Plus, receive a lovely hand-forged and textured piece designed and crafted by Aubs Baubs! This necklace centers a large Onyx cabochon surrounded by a cast of sterling silver twigs. And last, enjoy a $100 gift card from jeweler Newtw!st.

Discover the Downtown Athletic Club item
Discover the Downtown Athletic Club
$400

The Downtown Athletic Club's mission is to help people feel good from the inside out. Enjoy a complimentary one-month family membership (2 adults), and full access to the DAC's Group Exercise classes, Aquatics Center, pickleball, gymnasium, and so much more. Discover connections, events, and camaraderie that make The DAC a cornerstone of downtown Eugene.


This package includes:

  • 1-month Signature Family Membership with enrollment fee + $216 monthly dues covered
  • 1-month ZONE Membership
  • DAC shirt
  • 2 Day Passes

Children add-ons available: 0-13 years: Free. 14 – 24 years: $25/month.


Expires 12/31/2026.


Dine In or Take Out? item
Dine In or Take Out?
$100

Whether it's developing the flavors in a slow-cooking stew or ordering pizza for the big game, this package is ready for your dinner decisions. It includes:


A Staub Dutch Oven provided by Tututu Kitchen Cottage. This potential future family heirloom features a tight-fitting lid for self-basting spikes that circulate moisture for family-style meals.


Two 1 large pizza gift certificates from Track Town Pizza for those no-cook nights.



Body Balance item
Body Balance
$75

Bring your body and mind into alignment with in-person or live-streamed yoga classes at Vista Wellness Center. Classes are held in a comfortable boutique yoga setting and are either individual or small group classes. This allows each class to be tailored to the needs of the participants. This package includes a $150 gift card for classes and additional swag goodies from Vista Counseling & Wellness Center.

