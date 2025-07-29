Ophelia's Place's 2025 Gala Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for those cool months with this warm and comforting spa & yoga package. It includes:
De'Anthony Thomas, a professional football wide receiver and return specialist for the Oregon Ducks, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens, is ready to spend a chill day with you playing 18 holes of Disc Golf in Eugene. You'll also receive:
Home ownership is rewarding and requires maintenance. Let this package help with the heavy lifting. It includes:
This package, presented by Oakmont Family Dental, is an incredible collection of experiences and an all-access pass to luxury, culture, food, and fun in Eugene. It includes:
When you feel good, business can be good too. Put your best foot forward with this business-minded package designed to reflect you and your brand to the community. This package includes:
Treat yourself with lunch and a treatment at Abora Medical Spa. This package includes 3 DiamondGlow facials, a collection of SkinMedica products, and a $50 gift certificate to Vitality Bowls. What a fresh way to shine.
When your professional headshot needs updating, this is the item for you. Receive a photo shoot for up to three people, either at your office or in-studio. Includes 2 wardrobe changes and four final edited images per person with full-use licensing.
Feel beautiful, be beautiful. Enjoy a 90-minute massage with a hot stone add-on from licensed massage therapist Stormie Brown. Plus, receive a lovely hand-forged and textured piece designed and crafted by Aubs Baubs! This necklace centers a large Onyx cabochon surrounded by a cast of sterling silver twigs. And last, enjoy a $100 gift card from jeweler Newtw!st.
The Downtown Athletic Club's mission is to help people feel good from the inside out. Enjoy a complimentary one-month family membership (2 adults), and full access to the DAC's Group Exercise classes, Aquatics Center, pickleball, gymnasium, and so much more. Discover connections, events, and camaraderie that make The DAC a cornerstone of downtown Eugene.
This package includes:
Children add-ons available: 0-13 years: Free. 14 – 24 years: $25/month.
Expires 12/31/2026.
Whether it's developing the flavors in a slow-cooking stew or ordering pizza for the big game, this package is ready for your dinner decisions. It includes:
A Staub Dutch Oven provided by Tututu Kitchen Cottage. This potential future family heirloom features a tight-fitting lid for self-basting spikes that circulate moisture for family-style meals.
Two 1 large pizza gift certificates from Track Town Pizza for those no-cook nights.
Bring your body and mind into alignment with in-person or live-streamed yoga classes at Vista Wellness Center. Classes are held in a comfortable boutique yoga setting and are either individual or small group classes. This allows each class to be tailored to the needs of the participants. This package includes a $150 gift card for classes and additional swag goodies from Vista Counseling & Wellness Center.
