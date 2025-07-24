OPM 2025 Fall Convention - Tee Up Your Optical Career

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, USA
🔬 Cow Eyeball Dissection Yes, it’s happening. A hands-on optical adventure—limited spots, big wow factor!
*Registration starts at 7:30 am and classes start promptly at 8:00 am.
Join the only statewide association that celebrates every role in patient care. Together we are building a stronger future through education, networking, and national visibility. 💡 You matter. Your voice matters. Join now and receive additional benefits.
Tee Up your learning! This ticket includes 5 hours of specially selected topics presented by eye-mazing international presenters. We are bringing hole-in-one topics designed to open your eyes wider and elevate your optical game.
Saturday, Oct 11, 7:30am - 4:00pm
📚 This focused review session delivers high-impact learning and is designed for aspiring opticians preparing to take the American Board of Opticianry (ABO) certification exam. Maybe you want to refresh your skills, this course helps you build confidence, identify knowledge gaps and increase creditability. 📚💡
Bonus Perks: Attendees will also receive helpful study resources as well as participate throughout the session.
Saturday, Oct 11, 9:50am - 4:00 pm🛠️
*Fundamentals learning PLUS Vendor Hospitality and Lunch
Perfect for new opticians, office team cross-trainers, or anyone wanting to level up their bench skills.
FUN-damentals Learning Lab
Perfect for new opticians, office team cross-trainers, or anyone wanting to level up their bench skills.
Saturday, Oct 11, 4:00pm -6:00pm🏌️
We’re opening the doors to friends, family, or office besties to our Private Golf Bay Bash.
🍔 Food & refreshments 🎁 Prize drawings 🏌️ Swing, laugh, and unwind
Whether you're a golf pro or just here for the nachos, this end-of-day celebration is all about connection and fun.
