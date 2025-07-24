OPM 2025 Fall Convention - Tee Up Your Optical Career

Saturday, Oct 11, 7:30am - 4:00pm





*Registration starts at 7:30am and ABO review will start promptly at 8:00 am.





📚 This focused review session delivers high-impact learning and is designed for aspiring opticians preparing to take the American Board of Opticianry (ABO) certification exam. Maybe you want to refresh your skills, this course helps you build confidence, identify knowledge gaps and increase creditability. 📚💡

Bonus Perks: Attendees will also receive helpful study resources as well as participate throughout the session.