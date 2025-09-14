OPM PTO Game Night: Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
4406 Okemos Rd, Okemos, MI 48864, USA
Starting bid
Monday, November 17th. MSU vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together. Estimated Value: $200+
Starting bid
Wednesday, November 26th. MSU vs. Colgate at Munn Ice Arena on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together. Estimated Value: $250+
Starting bid
Saturday, November 15th. MSU vs. Penn State at Spartan Stadium on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together and come with a parking pass for the Computer Center parking ramp on campus. Estimated Value: $200+
Starting bid
Dinner for two at Red Haven in Okemos (up to $200). Drinks and tip are not included.
Starting bid
Four 1-hour jump passes and Four Laser Tag passes. Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Two Family Fun Passes with 5 activity passes each. Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
$400 Gift Card for High Caliber Karting and Entertainment. Can be used towards: Axe throwing, arcade, archery Tag, Gellyball Battles, Pocket Soccer, Rage Room, High-Speed Kart Racing, Throwbowling, Mini Go-Karts, Handicapable Racing.
Starting bid
A 15-minute photo session. Estimated Value: $195
Starting bid
$50 gift card to use at x-golf Lansing.
Starting bid
4, one hour asses to visit with the cats! Plus some Constellation Cat Cafe swag: postcards, stickers, greeting card....(Est value $75)
Starting bid
2, 30 minute passes to visit with the cats, plus 2 cafe beverages, plus some cat cafe swag: stickers, post cards, etc! (Est value $50)
Starting bid
New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Large. Estimated Value: $25
Starting bid
New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Medium. Estimated Value: $25
Starting bid
New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Medium. Estimated Value: $25
Starting bid
Four General Admission Passes for entry to Impression 5 Science Center. Estimated Value: $48
Starting bid
Farmer Ed would like to host you and 29 of your guests for a bonfire party and a wagon ride around the 180 acre Christmas tree plantation. Kids can enjoy our animal park, play area, and climb the hay mountain. You must call ahead to reserve a time. This must be used in October, November, or December, but it does NOT have to be used during the current year. Estimated Value: $475
Starting bid
Good for a 2 night stay at a cozy bedroom Airbnb in Paradise, MI. Just 15 minutes from Taquamenon Falls, Whitefish Point and Lake Superior. Fits up to 4 people, and you have the house to yourselves. Available Monday - Friday, now through the end of December. (Estimated Value: $390)
Starting bid
Handmade quilt/comforter from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill. 100% Wool filled, and covered with 100% cotton (Estimated Value: $225)
Starting bid
Basket from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill. Basket includes wool dryer balls, Woozie, rice bag, Frankenmuth tea towel, wool pin cushion, and an all in cloth.
Starting bid
Located at the Fairchild Theater in East Lansing, 4 Ticket to see the Grapes of Wrath Opera on November 22nd at 7pm. Est Value is $100
Starting bid
2 General Admission Passes for The Capital City Film Festival which is April 8-18, 2026. The passes are good for entry to all film screenings, parties, and special events. Estimated Value is $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!