OPM PTO Game Night: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4406 Okemos Rd, Okemos, MI 48864, USA

2 Tickets to MSU Men's Basketball item
2 Tickets to MSU Men's Basketball
$100

Starting bid

Monday, November 17th. MSU vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together. Estimated Value: $200+

2 Tickets to MSU Ice Hockey item
2 Tickets to MSU Ice Hockey
$100

Starting bid

Wednesday, November 26th. MSU vs. Colgate at Munn Ice Arena on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together. Estimated Value: $250+

2 Tickets + Parking Pass to MSU Football item
2 Tickets + Parking Pass to MSU Football
$100

Starting bid

Saturday, November 15th. MSU vs. Penn State at Spartan Stadium on the MSU campus. Tickets are seated together and come with a parking pass for the Computer Center parking ramp on campus. Estimated Value: $200+

Red Haven - Dinner for 2
Red Haven - Dinner for 2 item
Red Haven - Dinner for 2 item
Red Haven - Dinner for 2
$80

Starting bid

Dinner for two at Red Haven in Okemos (up to $200). Drinks and tip are not included.

Launch Jump and Laser Tag Passes item
Launch Jump and Laser Tag Passes
$50

Starting bid

Four 1-hour jump passes and Four Laser Tag passes. Estimated Value: $100

Zap Zone XL item
Zap Zone XL
$75

Starting bid

Two Family Fun Passes with 5 activity passes each. Estimated Value: $150

High Caliber item
High Caliber
$200

Starting bid

$400 Gift Card for High Caliber Karting and Entertainment. Can be used towards: Axe throwing, arcade, archery Tag, Gellyball Battles, Pocket Soccer, Rage Room, High-Speed Kart Racing, Throwbowling, Mini Go-Karts, Handicapable Racing.

Mini Session with Maris K Photo
Mini Session with Maris K Photo item
Mini Session with Maris K Photo item
Mini Session with Maris K Photo
$80

Starting bid

A 15-minute photo session. Estimated Value: $195

X-GOLF Lansing item
X-GOLF Lansing
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to use at x-golf Lansing.

4 Admission passes for Constellation Cat Cafe item
4 Admission passes for Constellation Cat Cafe
$30

Starting bid

4, one hour asses to visit with the cats! Plus some Constellation Cat Cafe swag: postcards, stickers, greeting card....(Est value $75)

2 Admission passes + 2 drinks from Constellation Cat Cafe item
2 Admission passes + 2 drinks from Constellation Cat Cafe
$20

Starting bid

2, 30 minute passes to visit with the cats, plus 2 cafe beverages, plus some cat cafe swag: stickers, post cards, etc! (Est value $50)

OPM Shirt - Size Large item
OPM Shirt - Size Large
$10

Starting bid

New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Large. Estimated Value: $25

OPM Shirt - Size Medium item
OPM Shirt - Size Medium
$10

Starting bid

New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Medium. Estimated Value: $25

OPM Shirt - Size Medium item
OPM Shirt - Size Medium
$10

Starting bid

New OPM T-shirt Design for this year! Adult size Medium. Estimated Value: $25

4 Admission Passes for Impression 5 Science Center item
4 Admission Passes for Impression 5 Science Center
$25

Starting bid

Four General Admission Passes for entry to Impression 5 Science Center. Estimated Value: $48

Gift certificate for a bonfire party for 30 people item
Gift certificate for a bonfire party for 30 people
$225

Starting bid

Farmer Ed would like to host you and 29 of your guests for a bonfire party and a wagon ride around the 180 acre Christmas tree plantation. Kids can enjoy our animal park, play area, and climb the hay mountain. You must call ahead to reserve a time. This must be used in October, November, or December, but it does NOT have to be used during the current year. Estimated Value: $475

2 night Stay in Paradise Michigan item
2 night Stay in Paradise Michigan
$150

Starting bid

Good for a 2 night stay at a cozy bedroom Airbnb in Paradise, MI. Just 15 minutes from Taquamenon Falls, Whitefish Point and Lake Superior. Fits up to 4 people, and you have the house to yourselves. Available Monday - Friday, now through the end of December. (Estimated Value: $390)

Wool filled comforter from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill
Wool filled comforter from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill item
Wool filled comforter from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill
$80

Starting bid

Handmade quilt/comforter from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill. 100% Wool filled, and covered with 100% cotton (Estimated Value: $225)

Gift Basket from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill item
Gift Basket from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill
$50

Starting bid

Basket from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill. Basket includes wool dryer balls, Woozie, rice bag, Frankenmuth tea towel, wool pin cushion, and an all in cloth.

4 Ticket for Grapes of Wrath Opera
$50

Starting bid

Located at the Fairchild Theater in East Lansing, 4 Ticket to see the Grapes of Wrath Opera on November 22nd at 7pm. Est Value is $100

2 Passes for Capital City Film Festival item
2 Passes for Capital City Film Festival
$50

Starting bid

2 General Admission Passes for The Capital City Film Festival which is April 8-18, 2026. The passes are good for entry to all film screenings, parties, and special events. Estimated Value is $100

