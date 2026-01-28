Hosted by

Oglethorpe Presbyterian Preschool

OPP&K Prom 2026 Silent Auction

3016 Lanier Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, USA

18/8 Fine Mens' Salon $100 Gift Card item
18/8 Fine Mens' Salon $100 Gift Card
$30

$100 Gift Card to 18/8 Fine Mens' Salon in Town Brookhaven.

www.188brookhaven.com

Andy Rhoads Landscapes item
Andy Rhoads Landscapes
$750

$2500 in services from Andy Rhoads Landscapes - design, installation, hardscapes.

Atlanta Kick One Month Pass (1 of 2) item
Atlanta Kick One Month Pass (1 of 2)
$75

Up to $269 value depending on classes selected. One month pass to Atlanta Kick to use for any classes offered.

www.AtlantaKick.com

Atlanta Kick One Month Pass (2 of 2) item
Atlanta Kick One Month Pass (2 of 2)
$75

Up to $269 value depending on classes selected. One month pass to Atlanta Kick to use for any classes offered.

www.AtlantaKick.com

25 Meals from Atlanta Meal Prep item
25 Meals from Atlanta Meal Prep
$115

$380 in meals (25 total) from Atlanta Meal Prep. Atlanta delivery included or can pick up in Johns Creek. Winner receives 5 codes (each code covers 5 meals) to redeem by October 31, 2026.

www.atlantamealprep.com

Atlanta United FC Club Tickets + Parking item
Atlanta United FC Club Tickets + Parking
$75

$250 value - 2 tickets to Atlanta United game on date of winner's choosing (options below). Exclusive Harrah's Cherokee Casino Club with complimentary food & beverage, inclusive of beer and wine. Orange deck parking. Choose your 7:30 pm game: 4/4, 4/22, 5/2, 8/15, 8/23, 10/10 or 10/24.

Aviva Plastic Surgery - Botox or Dysport item
Aviva Plastic Surgery - Botox or Dysport
$225

$750 value - Full Face Botox or Dysport at Aviva Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics. Expiration: 2/26/2027

www.avivaplasticsurgery.com

Aviva Plastic Surgery - Facial Microneedling (3 sessions) item
Aviva Plastic Surgery - Facial Microneedling (3 sessions)
$350

$1,175 value - certificate for 3 sessions of facial microneedling at Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. Expiration 2/26/2027

www.avivaplasticsurgery.com

Balance Dance + Gymnastics $100 Gift Card item
Balance Dance + Gymnastics $100 Gift Card
$30

$100 gift card to Balance Dance & Gymnastics. Can be used toward classes, parties or camps. Booking subject to availability. For a new or current student to use toward a future booking. Certificate Expires 12/31/2026.

www.balanceatl.com

Balanced Kids Atlanta Group Bike Lessons item
Balanced Kids Atlanta Group Bike Lessons
$30

$90 value - certificate good for one child to participate in a group bike lesson with Balanced Kids Atlanta. Lessons available in Brookhaven/Chamblee. www.balancedkidsatlanta.com

Barre3 Brookhaven One Month Pass + Childcare item
Barre3 Brookhaven One Month Pass + Childcare
$55

$179 value - pass for one month of classes at Barre3 Brookhaven, inclusive of childcare Play Lounge. Expires June 28, 2026.

www.barre3.com

Be Flawless Facial Aesthetics - 25 units of Botox item
Be Flawless Facial Aesthetics - 25 units of Botox
$65

$225 value - 25 units of Botox with Tassy at Be Flawless Facial Aesthetics Atlanta (Buckhead).

www.beflawlessatlanta.com

Boomerang Play Center Midtown - 5 play passes item
Boomerang Play Center Midtown - 5 play passes
$30

$100 value - 5 play passes to Boomerang Play Center in Midtown.

www.boomerangplaynparty.net

Brooke Whitney Photography Mini Session item
Brooke Whitney Photography Mini Session
$60

Details TBD

www.brookewhitneyphotography.com

Brookhaven Bucks Baseball Season Tickets item
Brookhaven Bucks Baseball Season Tickets
$60

$200 value - cheer on Brookhaven's own Sunbelt Baseball League team during their 2026 season with a family pack of season tickets. Brookhaven Bucks play at Oglethorpe University.

www.brookhavenbucks.com

Brookhaven Dance - 10 Class Certificate for Adult Classes item
Brookhaven Dance - 10 Class Certificate for Adult Classes
$55

$180 value - certificate to use for ten ADULT classes at Brookhaven dance. Classes must be used within two months of starting first class. Perfect for adults looking to stay active, try new styles, and build consistency in their movement practice. Choose any combination of our adult dance and fitness classes-including dance cardio, ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap and more.

www.brookhavendance.com

Brookhaven Family Dentistry Gift Card item
Brookhaven Family Dentistry Gift Card
$90

$300 gift card to Brookhaven Family Dentistry to be used in office for any services.

www.brookhavenfamilydentistry.com

Custom Whitening Trays from Brookhaven Family Dentistry item
Custom Whitening Trays from Brookhaven Family Dentistry
$120

$400 value - certificate for custom whitening trays from Brookhaven Family Dentistry.

www.brookhavenfamilydentistry.com

Brookhaven Police Department - Choose Your Experience! item
Brookhaven Police Department - Choose Your Experience!
$30

Brookhaven PD has offered a cool experience for one lucky kid! Choose from one of three options below (each 30-45 minutes), and note they'll need two weeks advance notice to accommodate. 1. Officer for the Morning, 2. Meet the K-9 Hero, 3. Birthday Celebration Visit

Brookhaven Wines - Bottle of Wine + Tasting for 2 item
Brookhaven Wines - Bottle of Wine + Tasting for 2
$30

$100 value - A tasting for two at Brookhaven Wines ($40) - perfect date night! - as well as a bottle of wine ($60 value) to enjoy at home.

www.brookhavenwines.com

C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar Brookhaven Gift Card item
C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar Brookhaven Gift Card
$75

$250 value - Enjoy a night out at C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Brookhaven. NOTE: certificate must be used by May 20, 2026!

www.candsoysterbar.com

Camille Renshaw 60 Minute Massage item
Camille Renshaw 60 Minute Massage
$25

$90 value - One hour massage with Brookhaven's neighborhood massage therapist, Camille Renshaw.

Casseroles Atlanta Gift Card item
Casseroles Atlanta Gift Card
$30

$100 Gift Card - Take a break from cooking and pick up some delicious prepared meals at Casseroles, a prepared meals shop and local market in Morningside/ Virginia Highland.

www.casserolesatlanta.com

Central Rock Gym One-Month Family Membership item
Central Rock Gym One-Month Family Membership
$40

$120 value - Learn to climb at Atlanta's best indoor rock gym! This one-month family membership (2 climbers) allows unlimited visits and two balay lessons at any Central Rock location.

www.centralrockgym.com

CM Bryson Pet Photography + Artwork Credit item
CM Bryson Pet Photography + Artwork Credit
$500

$1,690 value - Signature Pet Photography Session for dogs, cats, or horses (with their people if preferred) by CM Bryson Photography. This includes $1,200 artwork credit toward wall art or a Signature Collection. Specializes in dog, equine and end of life pet photography.

www.cmbryson.com

Cookies by Jenny - 1 Dozen Custom Cookies item
Cookies by Jenny - 1 Dozen Custom Cookies
$20

$65 value - Certificate for Brookhaven's own Cookies by Jenny to create 1 dozen custom cookies.

Courtney Viergutz Photography 30 Minute Mini-Session item
Courtney Viergutz Photography 30 Minute Mini-Session
$90

$295 value - 30 minute mini-session by Courtney Viergutz Photography, inclusive of 15-18 images.

Instagram: @courtneyviergutzphotography

Distillery of Modern Art - Tour & Tasting for Two item
Distillery of Modern Art - Tour & Tasting for Two
$15

$50 value - Enjoy a tour and tasting for two at Chamblee's Distillery of Modern Art.

www.distilleryofmodernart.com

Dynamo Swim Club - One Month of Lessons item
Dynamo Swim Club - One Month of Lessons
$35

$112 value - one-month of swim lessons for any skill level at Dynamo Swim Club in Chamblee.

www.dynamoswimclub.com


Empower Rehab & Wellness Gift Card (1 of 2) item
Empower Rehab & Wellness Gift Card (1 of 2)
$30

$100 value - gift card to redeem for any combination of 30-minute services at Empower Rehab & Wellness, including physical therapy, dry needling, Thai massage, or spinal manipulations with Dr. Benjamin Karpus.

www.atlantaempower.com

Empower Rehab & Wellness Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Empower Rehab & Wellness Gift Card (2 of 2)
$30

$100 value - gift card to redeem for any combination of 30-minute services at Empower Rehab & Wellness, including physical therapy, dry needling, Thai massage, or spinal manipulations with Dr. Benjamin Karpus.

www.atlantaempower.com

First Steps Network Babysitting Service One-Year Membership item
First Steps Network Babysitting Service One-Year Membership
$75

$249 value - one-year membership to First Steps Network of Atlanta which has a rigorous and thorough screening process to connect capable childcare providers with Atlanta families.

Gourmet French Macarons - 3 Dozen item
Gourmet French Macarons - 3 Dozen
$30

$100 value - 3 dozen gourmet french macarons in up to two custom flavors by Heather Falkowski. Advance order of 6 weeks required with following black out dates: 6/6-6/15/26 and 9/27-10/7/26. Redeem by May 21, 2027. Brookhaven pickup.

From the Heart Studios Art Keepsake Books $100 Gift Card item
From the Heart Studios Art Keepsake Books $100 Gift Card
$30

$100 gift card for use on a From the Heart Studios custom art keepsake book. Use of $100 certificate for book requires $39 purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit. Expiration 12/31/26.

From the Heart Studios transforms your child’s creations into beautiful, custom hardcover books your family will treasure for years. Whether you’re overwhelmed by piles of recent masterpieces or holding onto boxes of memories from years past, we can carefully sort, digitize, design, and preserve each piece, returning originals upon request, honoring every memory you have.

www.fromtheheartstudios.com

Frosty Caboose $25 Gift Card + T-shirt item
Frosty Caboose $25 Gift Card + T-shirt
$8

$25 gift certificate to Chamblee's tastiest ice cream. And rock a cool t-shirt too.

www.frostycaboose.com

Garnish & Gather Meal Prep $75 Gift Card item
Garnish & Gather Meal Prep $75 Gift Card
$25

$75 gift card to use toward prepared meals from Garnish & Gather.

www.garnishandgather.com

Go With It Farm - 4 Pack Riding Lessons item
Go With It Farm - 4 Pack Riding Lessons
$130

$425 value - 4 horseback riding lessons at Go With It Farm in Johns Creek. Expires 8/1/2026.

www.gowithitfarm.com

Go With It Farm - 1 Week Summer Riding Camp item
Go With It Farm - 1 Week Summer Riding Camp
$130

$425 value - 1 week of summer beginner riding camp at Go With It Farm in Johns Creek. Monday - Thursday, 9 am to 1 pm. Ages 6+. Expires 8/1/2026.

www.gowithitfarm.com

Gray Eat Speak Play Starting Solids Class item
Gray Eat Speak Play Starting Solids Class
$15

$49 value - Certificate for virtual, on-demand Starting Solids Class by Gray Eat Speak Play.

www.grayeatspeakplay.com

Gray Eat Speak Play Breastfeeding Class item
Gray Eat Speak Play Breastfeeding Class
$40

$129 value - Certificate for virtual, on-demand Breastfeeding Class by Gray Eat Speak Play.

www.grayeatspeakplay.com

Hammer & Nails Mens' Grooming Gift Card item
Hammer & Nails Mens' Grooming Gift Card
$45

$150 gift card to Hammer & Nails - premium men's barbershop and grooming experience in Chamblee.

www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com

Hippo Hop Happy Hopping Birthday Party Package for 10 Kids item
Hippo Hop Happy Hopping Birthday Party Package for 10 Kids
$85

$285 value - Hippo Hop Indoor Playground in Brookhaven "Happy Hopping" birthday party package for 10 children (can add additional at booking).

www.hippohop.com

Hippo Hop Brookhaven All-Day Play Passes - 20 item
Hippo Hop Brookhaven All-Day Play Passes - 20
$75

$240 value ($12 per pass) - Enjoy tons of active play time when the weather is bad at Hippo Hop Indoor Playground. Each pass is good for all day play for one child. 20 passes total.

www.hippohop.com

Hol+ Pediatric Wellness New Patient Visit item
Hol+ Pediatric Wellness New Patient Visit
$60

$200

Hol+ Health Coaching Session - 60 Minutes item
Hol+ Health Coaching Session - 60 Minutes
$60

Hudson Mill Sweets - 2 Dozen Cusstom Cookies item
Hudson Mill Sweets - 2 Dozen Cusstom Cookies
$35

$110 value

Isaac's Sandlot One-Month Family Membership item
Isaac's Sandlot One-Month Family Membership
$20

$65-195+ value depending on number of children in family ($65 value per child).

www.isaacs-sandlot.com

ITP Tennis & Pickleball All Club One-Month Membership item
ITP Tennis & Pickleball All Club One-Month Membership
$55

$185 value

www.itpta.com

ITP Tennis & Pickleball 1 Hour Quick Start Tennis Clinic item
ITP Tennis & Pickleball 1 Hour Quick Start Tennis Clinic
$15

$40 value

www.itpta.com

Jill Doty Photography Family Photo Session item
Jill Doty Photography Family Photo Session
$225

$750 value

