OPP&K Prom 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Starting bid
$2500 in services from Andy Rhoads Landscapes - design, installation, hardscapes.
Starting bid
Up to $269 value depending on classes selected. One month pass to Atlanta Kick to use for any classes offered.
Starting bid
Up to $269 value depending on classes selected. One month pass to Atlanta Kick to use for any classes offered.
Starting bid
$380 in meals (25 total) from Atlanta Meal Prep. Atlanta delivery included or can pick up in Johns Creek. Winner receives 5 codes (each code covers 5 meals) to redeem by October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
$250 value - 2 tickets to Atlanta United game on date of winner's choosing (options below). Exclusive Harrah's Cherokee Casino Club with complimentary food & beverage, inclusive of beer and wine. Orange deck parking. Choose your 7:30 pm game: 4/4, 4/22, 5/2, 8/15, 8/23, 10/10 or 10/24.
Starting bid
$750 value - Full Face Botox or Dysport at Aviva Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics. Expiration: 2/26/2027
Starting bid
$1,175 value - certificate for 3 sessions of facial microneedling at Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. Expiration 2/26/2027
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Balance Dance & Gymnastics. Can be used toward classes, parties or camps. Booking subject to availability. For a new or current student to use toward a future booking. Certificate Expires 12/31/2026.
Starting bid
$90 value - certificate good for one child to participate in a group bike lesson with Balanced Kids Atlanta. Lessons available in Brookhaven/Chamblee. www.balancedkidsatlanta.com
Starting bid
$179 value - pass for one month of classes at Barre3 Brookhaven, inclusive of childcare Play Lounge. Expires June 28, 2026.
Starting bid
$225 value - 25 units of Botox with Tassy at Be Flawless Facial Aesthetics Atlanta (Buckhead).
Starting bid
Starting bid
$200 value - cheer on Brookhaven's own Sunbelt Baseball League team during their 2026 season with a family pack of season tickets. Brookhaven Bucks play at Oglethorpe University.
Starting bid
$180 value - certificate to use for ten ADULT classes at Brookhaven dance. Classes must be used within two months of starting first class. Perfect for adults looking to stay active, try new styles, and build consistency in their movement practice. Choose any combination of our adult dance and fitness classes-including dance cardio, ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap and more.
Starting bid
$300 gift card to Brookhaven Family Dentistry to be used in office for any services.
Starting bid
$400 value - certificate for custom whitening trays from Brookhaven Family Dentistry.
Starting bid
Brookhaven PD has offered a cool experience for one lucky kid! Choose from one of three options below (each 30-45 minutes), and note they'll need two weeks advance notice to accommodate. 1. Officer for the Morning, 2. Meet the K-9 Hero, 3. Birthday Celebration Visit
Starting bid
$100 value - A tasting for two at Brookhaven Wines ($40) - perfect date night! - as well as a bottle of wine ($60 value) to enjoy at home.
Starting bid
$250 value - Enjoy a night out at C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Brookhaven. NOTE: certificate must be used by May 20, 2026!
Starting bid
$90 value - One hour massage with Brookhaven's neighborhood massage therapist, Camille Renshaw.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card - Take a break from cooking and pick up some delicious prepared meals at Casseroles, a prepared meals shop and local market in Morningside/ Virginia Highland.
Starting bid
$120 value - Learn to climb at Atlanta's best indoor rock gym! This one-month family membership (2 climbers) allows unlimited visits and two balay lessons at any Central Rock location.
Starting bid
$1,690 value - Signature Pet Photography Session for dogs, cats, or horses (with their people if preferred) by CM Bryson Photography. This includes $1,200 artwork credit toward wall art or a Signature Collection. Specializes in dog, equine and end of life pet photography.
Starting bid
$65 value - Certificate for Brookhaven's own Cookies by Jenny to create 1 dozen custom cookies.
Starting bid
$295 value - 30 minute mini-session by Courtney Viergutz Photography, inclusive of 15-18 images.
Instagram: @courtneyviergutzphotography
Starting bid
$50 value - Enjoy a tour and tasting for two at Chamblee's Distillery of Modern Art.
Starting bid
$112 value - one-month of swim lessons for any skill level at Dynamo Swim Club in Chamblee.
Starting bid
$100 value - gift card to redeem for any combination of 30-minute services at Empower Rehab & Wellness, including physical therapy, dry needling, Thai massage, or spinal manipulations with Dr. Benjamin Karpus.
Starting bid
$100 value - gift card to redeem for any combination of 30-minute services at Empower Rehab & Wellness, including physical therapy, dry needling, Thai massage, or spinal manipulations with Dr. Benjamin Karpus.
Starting bid
$249 value - one-year membership to First Steps Network of Atlanta which has a rigorous and thorough screening process to connect capable childcare providers with Atlanta families.
Starting bid
$100 value - 3 dozen gourmet french macarons in up to two custom flavors by Heather Falkowski. Advance order of 6 weeks required with following black out dates: 6/6-6/15/26 and 9/27-10/7/26. Redeem by May 21, 2027. Brookhaven pickup.
Starting bid
$100 gift card for use on a From the Heart Studios custom art keepsake book. Use of $100 certificate for book requires $39 purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit. Expiration 12/31/26.
From the Heart Studios transforms your child’s creations into beautiful, custom hardcover books your family will treasure for years. Whether you’re overwhelmed by piles of recent masterpieces or holding onto boxes of memories from years past, we can carefully sort, digitize, design, and preserve each piece, returning originals upon request, honoring every memory you have.
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate to Chamblee's tastiest ice cream. And rock a cool t-shirt too.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$425 value - 4 horseback riding lessons at Go With It Farm in Johns Creek. Expires 8/1/2026.
Starting bid
$425 value - 1 week of summer beginner riding camp at Go With It Farm in Johns Creek. Monday - Thursday, 9 am to 1 pm. Ages 6+. Expires 8/1/2026.
Starting bid
$49 value - Certificate for virtual, on-demand Starting Solids Class by Gray Eat Speak Play.
Starting bid
$129 value - Certificate for virtual, on-demand Breastfeeding Class by Gray Eat Speak Play.
Starting bid
$150 gift card to Hammer & Nails - premium men's barbershop and grooming experience in Chamblee.
Starting bid
$285 value - Hippo Hop Indoor Playground in Brookhaven "Happy Hopping" birthday party package for 10 children (can add additional at booking).
Starting bid
$240 value ($12 per pass) - Enjoy tons of active play time when the weather is bad at Hippo Hop Indoor Playground. Each pass is good for all day play for one child. 20 passes total.
Starting bid
$200
Starting bid
Starting bid
$110 value
Starting bid
$65-195+ value depending on number of children in family ($65 value per child).
Starting bid
$750 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!