OPP&K Silent Auction #3: Teacher + OPC Donations and More!

Priceless! One lucky student and FIVE of their friends will join OPK's favorites - Ms. Maria and Ms. Jessica - for two hours of high-energy space exploration mission.

The Mission Itinerary:

• Deep Space Dig: Become a planetary geologist! Your crew will excavate 12 hidden gemstones buried across the four "Giant Planets," providing a hands-on, thrilling discovery experience.

• STEM Rocket Pully Craft: Build and test your own rocket propulsion system using engineering skills to master the laws of physics.

• Astronaut Kitchen: Learn how explorers eat in zero-G! Students will whip up a batch of "Astronaut Pudding" and enjoy a Space Pizza Lunch featuring "Galactic Grapes," "Meteorite Meatballs," and other cosmic treats.

• The Grand Finale: The winning student will have the exclusive honor of leading the final countdown and triggering the launch of a real rocket to conclude the mission!

Details:

• Participants: One student plus five friends (6 children total).

• Duration: 120 Minutes of cosmic fun.

• Dates: To be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date during Summer 2026.