OPP&K Silent Auction #3: Teacher + OPC Donations and More!

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About this event
Starting bid
Priceless! One lucky student and FIVE of their friends will join OPK's favorites - Ms. Maria and Ms. Jessica - for two hours of high-energy space exploration mission.
The Mission Itinerary:
• Deep Space Dig: Become a planetary geologist! Your crew will excavate 12 hidden gemstones buried across the four "Giant Planets," providing a hands-on, thrilling discovery experience.
• STEM Rocket Pully Craft: Build and test your own rocket propulsion system using engineering skills to master the laws of physics.
• Astronaut Kitchen: Learn how explorers eat in zero-G! Students will whip up a batch of "Astronaut Pudding" and enjoy a Space Pizza Lunch featuring "Galactic Grapes," "Meteorite Meatballs," and other cosmic treats.
• The Grand Finale: The winning student will have the exclusive honor of leading the final countdown and triggering the launch of a real rocket to conclude the mission!
Details:
• Participants: One student plus five friends (6 children total).
• Duration: 120 Minutes of cosmic fun.
• Dates: To be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date during Summer 2026.
Starting bid
Priceless! Enjoy a date night with up to five hours of Miss Grace holding down the fort at home. Mutually agreed upon date.
Starting bid
Priceless! Your child and one friend will have an adventure-filled outing with Miss Grace. Up to three hours on mutually agreed upon date and activities - park, ice cream, craft, etc.
Starting bid
Priceless! This is for a specific date during spring break so check your calendar -- Wednesday, April 8th at 11 am. Your child plus TWO friends (or siblings) can enjoy a special outing to Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary with the sweetest teachers around -- Miss Morgan and Lauren (Dinosaurs), Miss Emma (Outdoor Classroom), and Miss Andrea (Fireflies). Ticket price included in win. Plan to pack a lunch and snack and meet at OPP for departure.
Starting bid
Priceless! FOUR friends (or siblings) get to have the best day ever -- a trip to Zoo Atlanta with Miss Beverly and Miss Grace! Choose a mutually agreed upon weekend date. Includes price of tickets.
Starting bid
Priceless! Miss Jess (Owls/Raccoons) will create a precious framed custom art piece using your child's art. You'll gather 30-50 pieces, discuss any preferred color schemes, and choose a frame color. Final piece is a beautiful 36x36" framed mix media canvas hand-created by Miss Jess.
Starting bid
$82-90 value - Senora Ashley of OPP's beloved Little Language Academy extracurricular class is offering one month of tuition this spring for a currently enrolled Spanish student or a one-month trial for a new Spanish student during the upcoming 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
Priceless! Sweet Miss Dasheema has generously offered to prepare a delicious Sri Lankan homemade meal of Biryani for four. Her food is INCREDIBLE! Description below:
Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice dish from South Asia, made with rice, meat (or vegetables), and spices, often layered and slow-cooked in a sealed pot (dum method) to lock in flavor. Key ingredients include basmati rice, marinated chicken or other protein, yogurt, herbs like cilantro and mint, and a blend of spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with fried onions and saffron adding richness and color.
Starting bid
$200+ value - Perfect location to host a birthday party or another family-friendly event. OPC has generously donated use of the Fellowship Hall and Playground on a mutually agreed upon date. Winner will contact Mark Kelly to coordinate.
Starting bid
$200+ value - Perfect location to host a birthday party or another family-friendly event. OPC has generously donated use of the Fellowship Hall and Playground on a mutually agreed upon date. Winner will contact Mark Kelly to coordinate.
Starting bid
Brookhaven PD has offered a cool experience for one lucky kid! Choose from one of three options below (each 30-45 minutes), and note they'll need two weeks advance notice to accommodate. 1. Officer for the Morning, 2. Meet the K-9 Hero, 3. Birthday Celebration Visit
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