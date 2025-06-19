Do It For The Culture Opportunity Drawing!

Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
-$20 player card to Dave & Busters Ala Moana
- “If I Dussé So Myself” t-shirt & Bacardi keychain
-Juneteenth merch bag
Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
-$20 player card to Dave & Busters Ala Moana
- “If I Dussé So Myself” t-shirt & Bacardi keychain
-Juneteenth merch bag
Opportunity Drawing #2
$5
Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
- Booze cruise or fireworks sail on Oahu Boat Cruises
- 2 tickets to a For The Culture Hawaii event ($50 value)
- Reserved table for 4 at a For The Culture Hawaii event ($100 value)
Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
- Booze cruise or fireworks sail on Oahu Boat Cruises
- 2 tickets to a For The Culture Hawaii event ($50 value)
- Reserved table for 4 at a For The Culture Hawaii event ($100 value)
Opportunity Drawing #3
$10
Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
- Luxury beach picnic set up for 2 with champagne by Beachside Socials
- Oahu Boat Cruises Summer Pass
- 2 nights stay at a Highgate brand hotel
Enter a number of opportunity drawings for your chance to win prizes from featured event vendors and business!
There is no limit to the amount of times you may donate for your opportunity to win any of the following:
- Luxury beach picnic set up for 2 with champagne by Beachside Socials
- Oahu Boat Cruises Summer Pass
- 2 nights stay at a Highgate brand hotel
Add a donation for Do it for the Culture
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!