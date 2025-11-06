Ops Initiative Inc

OPS HOLIDAY CHARITY EVENT

3205 Glen Hazel Rd

Wilcox, PA 15870, USA

General Admission
$45

Enjoy live music, food and drinks, access to auction items, raffle items, darts, and a photo booth inside the restaurant of the Dam Inn. You also get general access to the Taylor Swift event being hosted in the event space with a DJ, interactive photo backdrops and more.

Taylor Swift VIP Admission
$65

The VIP pass includes all the perks of general admission for both events, but also includes a themed mocktail, access to the 360 photo booth, exclusive raffle items, and more - inside the Dam Inn's event space.

Kids OPS Holiday Ticket
$20

We have added a discounted ticket rate for our Holiday Event, for kids. Please note this ticket does not give access to the Taylor Swift pop up event in the events space. To gain access to the Taylor Swift event, a general access ticket must be purchased.

